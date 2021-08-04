Hyatt Place Ekaterinburg opens in Russia

Hyatt Place Ekaterinburg has officially opened, expanding the footprint of the brand globally.

The new hotel features intuitive design, a casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi and 24-hour food offerings.

The hotel has been developed by LLC Hotel Development Company, and is the second Hyatt branded property in Ekaterinburg.

Located in the city centre, Hyatt Place Ekaterinburg welcomes business and leisure travellers alike.

The city of Ekaterinburg is one of the major gateways between Europe and Asia and an important stop along the famous Trans-Siberian Railway.

Being in the fourth largest city in Russia, Hyatt Place Ekaterinburg’s opening marks a significant milestone in Hyatt’s growth strategy.

“As Ekaterinburg continues to grow and thrive economically, we are excited to add to the momentum by welcoming the first Hyatt Place hotel to the area,” said Ekaterina Lonshakova, general manager, Hyatt Place Ekaterinburg.

“With our smartly designed social spaces and guestrooms with separate work and sleep areas, our multitasking guests can easily accomplish what they need to do while on the road.”

Hyatt Place Ekaterinburg offers 146 modern guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play.

“Ekaterinburg is a vibrant city, filled with friendly people, great neighbourhoods, and an ever-expanding list of great places to visit and things to do or see,” said Andrey Soldatov, general director of the LLC.

“Hyatt Place Ekaterinburg is central to all of them, and we are confident that the hotel will exceed guest expectations and provide them with everything they need while visiting our area.”