ATM 2022: Brand conscious travellers to come under spotlight

The organisers of Arabian Travel Market have argued that 2022 could witness a resurgence in brand conscious travellers, following commentary they received from delegates attending the show earlier this year.

“The feedback we received, has enabled us to identify a particular profile of traveller, that now actively looks for ethical brands to follow and wants to see tangible evidence of that brand practicing what it claims to be.

“This potential vertical shows a combination of characteristics attributed to outdoor adventurers, wellness, eco-tourists, digital nomads on ‘workcations’, experiential tourists and socially aware travellers,” said Danielle Curtis, exhibition director, Arabian Travel Market.

“Naturally, we will be showcasing this emerging trend during our 2022 hybrid event which takes place live and in-person at the Dubai World Trade Centre on May 8-11, with a virtual edition on May 17-18.

“Our conference programme for ATM 2022 is still being created but already we have sessions that will address the challenges facing airlines, hotels and other destinations, in the near future, such as health and safety, technology and equity in health, education, and economic opportunity,” added Curtis.

During our aviation seminars at ATM 2021, experts felt that it would be short haul leisure breaks, favouring low-cost operators would be the first to recover in the wake of the pandemic.

Although that may still seem to be the case, this emerging market segment certainly won’t be confined to one location, will likely choose longer haul destinations and stay over a longer timeframe, interspersed with periods of work.

“The bottom line here is very similar though.

“These tourists will still want to see brands committed to health and safety and tangible evidence of a sustainable strategy such as certification with an independent organisation,” commented Curtis.

To underscore that demand, according to market data on Statista, 81 per cent of 29,349 adults surveyed earlier this year, across 30 countries confirmed that they would like to stay in a sustainable resort, at least once in the 12 months ahead.

Five years ago, only 62 per cent of respondents, made the same claim.

More Information

ATM will play an integral role in Arabian Travel Week, a festival of events dedicated to travel professionals from all over world, to collaborate and shape the recovery of the Middle East travel industry, through exhibitions, conferences, breakfast briefings, awards, product launches and networking events.