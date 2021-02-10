Jet2.com cancels all trips until after Easter

Jet2.com has announced a new wave of cancellations in response to ongoing travel restrictions in the UK.

The leisure operation had hoped to return to business in March, but has now cancelled all trips until April 14th.

The move means missing out on the lucrative Easter holiday season and follows a tightening of border restrictions announced earlier by health secretary, Matt Hancock.

The Leeds-based firm said customers would have the option of a full cash refund or an alternative holiday.

A spokesperson for Jet2 said: “Due to the ongoing uncertainty and travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision to extend the suspension of flights and holidays up to and including April 14th.

“For customers due to travel from April 15th onwards, we will provide further updates closer to the time as appropriate.”

The second-biggest holiday company in the UK, Jet2 said it believes there is “huge pent-up demand” for summer holidays.

Announcing its results for the first quarter, rival TUI Group said it expected tourism to rebound over the summer, once vaccines for Covid-19 had been sufficiently rolled out.

Flights

Elsewhere, Jet2 said it would add more flights and holidays to Antalya in March 2022.

The decision comes on the back of strong demand from holidaymakers, as well as golfers looking to escape the chilly winter fairways and hit the finest courses in the Turkish sunshine.

The additional flights mean that customers looking to a welcome break in the sunshine next March can now choose from up to four weekly services to Antalya from Glasgow, and up to three weekly services from Edinburgh and Newcastle.

The carrier confirmed new flights to Toulouse for next summer yesterday.