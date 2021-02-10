Wizz Air unveils winter flight schedule

Wizz Air has unveiled its flight schedule for the coming winter.

A pre-sale is now open to members, while the tickets can be booked by the public from February 18th.

Although travel is currently restricted by government regulations, the airline said many travellers will be wanting to plan-ahead.

The carrier offers flights to over 144 destinations from 12 UK airports.

Passengers in the north of England have the choice of thirteen exciting routes from Doncaster Sheffield Airport, including flights to holiday destinations such as the charming old town of Faro in Portugal, or the beach hotspot of Dalaman in Turkey.

The low-cost carrier also introduced a new feature on its mobile app which will enable customers to activate price alerts on flights of interest.

The feature will automatically notify users of increases or decreases in ticket prices, so that customers can book quickly if fares suddenly start to climb or take advantage of price drops.

Paulina Gosk, corporate communications manager at Wizz Air, said: “At Wizz, we understand that passengers are looking for affordable flights when they plan their travels.

“The price alert app feature builds on this commitment, enabling Wizz Air customers to secure the best deals on flights through updates sent straight to their smartphone.

“We know travellers are dreaming about their holiday plans for when restrictions ease, which is why we’re excited to launch this feature to make sure they are getting the best deal possible.”