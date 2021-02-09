Jet2.com to launch Toulouse flights in 2022

Jet2.com has unveiled plans for the launch of flights from Manchester Airport to Toulouse for summer 2022.

The leisure airline said the move illustrated its commitment to the south of France.

From May 1st until mid-October, Jet2.com will operate twice-weekly services to Toulouse giving customers from Manchester Airport access to the south west of France.

Often called the Pink City, Toulouse has all the key ingredients for a great break, and the launch of flights comes in response to demand for British holidaymakers looking to soak up the culture, visit famous sites, and immerse themselves in the fantastic food and drink experiences available to them.

Toulouse is also a gateway to the majestic Pyrenees, Catalan Perpignan, historic Montpellier and the pilgrimage site at Lourdes, which are all incredibly popular with British holidaymakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The introduction of the route comes in direct response to demand from British holidaymakers, but also gives locals fantastic access to the city of Manchester and the north-west of England.

Manchester is one of the most popular cities in the UK, with a rich history and vast sporting tradition, as well as a popular shopping and cultural scene.

It also opens up the North of England and Wales, including areas such as the Lake District, Lancashire, Yorkshire and Merseyside.