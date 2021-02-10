Jamaica makes play for wedding market with new website

Jamaica has launched a wedding and romance microsite, aptly named My Heart Beats JA.

Housed in the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) website, the microsite is a repository of all things love, providing solutions and options for anyone on the romance journey under the categories: romantic getaways, getting engaged and ‘I do’.

Content across the microsite addresses consumer trends, including more intimate or even private destination weddings, and a growing number of couples identifying and seeking opportunities for romantic escapes.

Jamaica is strategically aligned to meet those needs, capitalizing on the $300 billion global wedding industry through customizable experiences that come to life through the new site.

“My Heart Beats JA is a fulfilment of a promise the Jamaica Tourist Board made to continue to evolve the VisitJamaica platform into an ecosystem of all opportunities for tourism in Jamaica.

“It gives us a great feeling that we have been able to, not just keep our promise, but more importantly, remain true to the objectives we have set for our digital focus,” remarked Jamaica director of tourism, Donovan White at the Covid-safe launch event that was held at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Kingston.

Partners are poised to benefit from this heightened focus on weddings and romance as the architecture of the site gives opportunities for all licensed vendors and suppliers within the space to be represented.

Users who enter the site are within three clicks of a live person representing supplies including places to stay, cake vendors, photographers or trip planners.

Jamaica minister of tourism, Edmund Bartlett, stated in the keynote: “Jamaica is a place for love, for lovers, for romance and the romantic.

“Of the over 700,000 stopover arrivals to the island from January to November last year, 58 per cent of that number represented visitors travelling for weddings and honeymoon.

“This tells me that Jamaica is truly the heartbeat of the world as it continues to pull and pique the interest of visitors searching for unique experiences.”

More Information

Jamaica is considered the World’s Leading Wedding Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.