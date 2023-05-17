Jet2.com and Jet2holidays celebrate brand-new Airbus A321 neo aircraft coming into operation

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have celebrated the first of their brand-new Airbus A321 neo aircraft coming into service last week, with a customer celebration at Manchester Airport.

To support their ongoing growth and to refresh their existing fleet, Jet2 plc has purchased 98 firm ordered Airbus A321/A320 neo aircraft, which could eventually extend to 146 aircraft. With a capacity of 232 passengers, the new Airbus A321 neo aircraft enables Jet2.com and Jet2holidays to grow more sustainably in line with the demand for award-winning flights and holidays.

To celebrate the first of their new Airbus A321 neo aircraft coming into operation this week, the airline and package holiday specialist surprised customers on a flight from Manchester Airport to Malaga this morning (Wednesday 10th May), with a voucher offering them £100 per booking off their next package holiday with Jet2holidays. Customers also received a VIP welcome at Manchester Airport with a red-carpet, as well as refreshments and goodie bags handed out to them at the departure gate.

The new Airbus A321 neo aircraft demonstrates Jet2’s commitment to sustainability and its vision to become one of the leading brands in sustainable air traveli and package holidays, as they deliver an almost 20 per cent reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per seat against previous generation single aisle aircraft models.

Today’s flight follows the recent announcement by Jet2 plc that it is making a major investment into a new Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production plant to be constructed in the North West of England – one of the first such deals in UK aviation. The agreement will see Jet2 plc invest an equity stake in the Fulcrum NorthPoint facility and expect to receive more than 200 million litres of SAF over a 15-year period, which would be one of the longest SAF supply agreements currently.

As well as further reducing emissions per passenger, the fleet of new aircraft will support the ongoing growth at Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, which has seen the companies put their biggest ever flights and holidays programme on sale for Summer 2023. This summer, a fleet of 119 aircraft will operate from across the companies’ ten UK bases, flying to 56 sunshine destinations. This represents 15.2 million seats on sale for Summer 23, a capacity increase of over 7% when compared to Summer 22.

Steve Heapy, CEO at Jet2.com & Jet2holidays said: “The first of the brand-new Airbus A321 neo aircraft to come into operation this week is a real milestone in the history of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays. As more of these new aircraft come into our fleet, they will play a huge role in supporting our continued growth, whilst providing more choice, comfort and quality than ever before for our customers.”

He added: “As well as ensuring that we continue to deliver our award-winning customer experience, in our view the Airbus A321 neo is one of the most fuel-efficient aircraft in its class. As such, these aircraft are ensuring that we deliver a VIP customer service whilst further reducing emissions per passenger. This makes this week a very exciting time for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays as we welcome the first of the brand-new aircraft into the fleet, and we look forward to welcoming even more customers onboard.”

i For further information, please visit: www.jet2plc.com/sustainability