Minister Bartlett to Attend UNWTO Executive Meeting in Punta Cana

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, this morning departed the island to join global tourism leaders for the 118th Session of the World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) Executive Council, which runs from May 16-18, in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Representatives from 159 member states will convene to discuss trends in international tourism, resilience building and tourism’s impact on economic and social development globally, among other issues.

Some critical agenda items include a status report on the establishment of the Task Force on “Redesigning Tourism for the Future”, a status report on the establishment of UNWTO Regional and Thematic Offices and a report on preparations for the 25th session of UNWTO General Assembly later this year (October 16-20) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

“These meetings always provide a great opportunity to share best practices, build new relationships and strengthen existing partnerships. This session will also allow UNWTO member states to brainstorm ways we can reimagine tourism in a post-COVID-19 era, carefully manage our strong recovery and decide on a strategic path towards future-proofing the sector against various types of shocks,” noted the tourism minister.

Minister Bartlett’s schedule of activities will also include an Inter-Institutional Forum on Sustainable Tourism in the Dominican Republic and a thematic session entitled “New Narratives in Tourism”. The latter event will show how tourism adapts its communication to the demands of an audience that is more technological, demanding and committed. It is a platform to exchange ideas and convey the message of a more innovative, sustainable and people-centred tourism, through the integration of novel tools and concepts. Noted presenters include Travel Media Founder and Managing Director, Michael Collins; Instagram’s Director of Public Policy, Ernest Voyard and Meta’s Director of External Affairs, Sharon Yang.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Council is expected to propose themes and host countries for World Tourism Day 2024 and 2025 and select the place and dates of the next two sessions.

Minister Bartlett is being accompanied by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Jennifer Griffith.

He returns to Jamaica on Friday, May 19, 2023.