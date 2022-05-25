Jet Aviation signs completion contract for Boeing Business Jet MAX 9

Jet Aviation has announced that it has signed a completion contract for a BBJ MAX 9. This follows the signing of two BBJ MAX 8 aircraft earlier this year.

The aircraft is for an undisclosed VVIP customer and is scheduled to arrive at Jet Aviation’s completion facility in Basel early-2023. The design has been created by an external designer, and will be engineered, crafted, installed and certified in-house at Jet Aviation.

“We are delighted to have been selected to complete this beautifully ornate cabin interior,” said Christoph Fondalinski, vice president completions at Jet Aviation. “Customers are desiring cabins that offer the comfort and environment of a private residence. We continue to push boundaries to create the ultimate cabin experience through innovative engineering such as our industry-leading balance of low cabin sound and weight, all at our exceptional level of craftsmanship. These were key factors in winning this contract.”

The BBJ MAX 9 signing success follows a contract signed earlier this year for two BBJ MAX 8 aircraft. The two aircraft are part of a turnkey project with Boeing Business Jets for a head-of-state customer and are scheduled to arrive in Basel during the first half of 2023. The BBJ MAX 8 interiors, designed by the Jet Aviation Design Studio, will be completed by Jet Aviation in Basel.

“As these particular aircraft will see some lengthy missions, it was imperative to the customer that the completion center demonstrate industry-leading abilities to minimize weight without sacrificing the quality of the cabin experience,” said Matthew Woollaston, Jet Aviation’s vice president of completion sales. “Alongside expert industry knowledge and capabilities, our team really went above and beyond to provide an incredibly thought-through response, further demonstrating our agility, flexibility and ability to truly understand what a customer is looking for, while working with them to achieve it seemingly effortlessly.”

