Japan Airlines Signs Purchase Agreement for Airbus A350-900 and A321neo Aircraft

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. have announced that it has signed a purchase agreement with Airbus for an additional 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft and 11 Airbus A321neo aircraft. JAL had previously announced the introduction of these aircraft on March 21, 2024. The newly acquired A350-900 aircraft, currently operating on domestic routes, will be introduced to international routes starting in FY2027 to expand and enhance JAL’s international network. Additionally, the A321neo aircraft, which will be introduced for the first time by JAL, will replace the Boeing 767 aircraft currently operating on domestic routes, with the introduction starting in 2028. These aircrafts will primarily be deployed on routes to and from Haneda Airport.

JAL Group is committed to providing the highest level of service to its customers while also working towards its CO2 emission reduction targets (10% reduction in total emissions by FY2030 compared to FY2019, and net zero emissions by FY2050). The airline will continue to steadily update its fleet with the latest fuel-efficient aircraft to achieve these goals.

JAL Executive Officer of Procurement, Yukio Nakagawa said “We are delighted to announce the additional introduction of the A350-900 for international routes and the new introduction of the A321neo. By accelerating the introduction of the latest fuel-efficient aircraft, we aim to provide the highest level of service to our customers while advancing our efforts to reduce CO2 emissions. We believe that this additional introduction will further deepen our partnership with Airbus.”

CEO of the Commercial Aircraft business of Airbus, Christian Scherer said: “We thank Japan Airlines for placing its confidence once again in A350. In addition, we celebrate a new milestone in our partnership with the airline following its order for A321neo. We are committed to providing our full support to Japan Airlines as its growing fleet is deployed on more routes across its network, both domestically and internationally.”

The JAL Group will continue to strive to be the world’s most preferred and valued airline group by ensuring a comfortable air travel experience for its customers and reducing its environmental impact.

