Emirates‘ in-flight meals pre-ordering service now available across all German gateways

Expanding the restaurant-above-the-clouds experience: Emirates‘ Business Class passengers can now select their hot main meal between 14 days and 24 hours before departure across the airline’s all four German gateways. This further enables the airline to ensures guests always receive their favourite meals.

Last year, Emirates introduced the service for Business Class passengers on its busiest routes including Hamburg, and has since expanded the offer to more points in its global network. Emirates‘ Business Class customers can now pre-order in-flight meals on flights departing from Hamburg, Frankfurt, Munich and Duesseldorf. The service is now available on more than 100 routes worldwide. To date, more than 135,000 pre-orders have already been delivered on over 30,000 flights. Every day, more than 400 meals are pre-ordered by Emirates‘ customers.

From 14 days up to 24 hours before departure, guests can view the menu for their flight online at emirates.de or via the Emirates app and choose from a range of regionally inspired dishes with local ingredients. Special Meals, which cater for dietary, religious or nutritional preferences, can also be pre-ordered.

Emirates‘ culinary offerings for the Business Class passengers flying between Germany and Dubai include grilled veal chop with green pepper sauce, grilled courgettes, caramelised fennel and Anna potatoes with herbs, roast chicken with thyme and garlic, served with chicken jus with truffle oil, celeriac puree, red herb potatoes, pearl onions and blanched broccolini or fish tahta with pan-fried grouper in Emirati spices, served with buttered rice and fried onions as a main course. Passengers can also choose from over 300 vegan dishes in the changing menu, such as roasted cauliflower with ancient grains, lovage pesto with caramelised pear or ragout of Asian tofu and shitake mushrooms with glass noodles.

The pre-orders are added to existing AI-supported data for tracking customer preferences and information from the cabin crew, which enables the menu planning, the optimal loading of the aircraft with food. On board, cabin crew use a specially developed app to view the meal selection and serve the guest the desired dish. The new offering is a further service initiative for digital passenger convenience when travelling.

Emirates‘ customer service excellence extends both on ground and on air

In addition to check-in via website and app, the option of a digital boarding pass and itinerary management, Emirates‘ customers can access digital menus in advance, register for the Skywards frequent flyer programme or create a personal playlist of films, series and music tracks for in-flight entertainment ahead of their flights, which is synchronised with the personal screen using the app.