Jannah offers executive offices during coronavirus quarantine

Jannah Hotels & Resorts has launched a new ‘Hotel Office’ exclusive package, designed to allow professionals to work and host remote business meetings comfortably without any interruptions.

Guests can spend a productive and functional time in an executive working environment providing complete privacy, security and sanitation.

With systematic safety precautions – including state-of-the-art facilities, high-speed Wi-Fi, well-sanitized coffee facilities, a sterilised hygiene set for self-disinfection, an en-suite bathroom for total privacy and a mobile gym with bicycle and yoga mats - everything is on offer.

Offered in three categories, guests can choose from an array of exclusive packages.

Delight with coffee or tea and a business lunch from 08:00-20:00 under the Daily Delegate Package for AED200, or guests can opt for the 24-Hours Package that also includes full board for AED300.

Looking a little longer term, visitors can choose the Five-day Package for the price of AED1,000.

Richard Haddad, chief executive of Jannah Hotels & Resorts, stated: “As the pandemic creates an inevitable impact on most of the business sectors, Jannah Hotels & Resorts curated an ideal package for people in the corporate world following the health and safety protocols.

“With all the benefits, privacy and inclusivity provided in the package, we assure to give our guests a productive yet comfortable and safe way of a unique working environment.”

Jannah Hotels & Resorts was founded in the spirit of noble Bedouin hospitality and is one of the pioneers among hotel groups that specialize in the luxury Halal segment.

The company is considered the World’s Leading Luxury Halal Hotel & Resort Brand by voters at the World Travel Awards.