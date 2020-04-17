Red Sea Project unveils plans for Coastal Village

Officials at the Red Sea Development Company have unveiled plans for a Coastal Village as part of the wider development.

A key part of phase one of the project, the location has been finalised in partnership with Huta Hyperfield and Saudconsulting Services and will cover a total area of 1.5 million square metres.

Once finished, it will house the workers, staff and management of the Red Sea Project, and will include corporate offices, housing and high-end facilities.

Teams on the site are currently raise the ground level to 3.5 metres above sea level.

Every day, they transfer some 10,000 metres cubed of earth and compact about 7,000 metres square of land.

The Coastal Village will be home to 14,000 employees from the Red Sea Project community when the first phase of the destination opens and will provide the highest quality accommodation.

There will also be a wide range of facilities on offer, while meeting stringent environmental standards.

The Coastal Village will be an early component of the wider Red Sea Project.

The whole venture will cover 28,000 square kilometres in total, including 200 kilometres of coastline and an archipelago of more than 90 pristine islands.

Throughout, there will be nature reserves and protected areas and one of the few thriving coral reefs in the world, while year-round temperatures of 25°C are also on offer.

The Red Sea Project will welcome its first visitors by the end of 2022 and will be fully completed by 2030, with construction having begun early last year.

The initial phase of the project includes up to 14 luxury hotels providing almost 3,000 rooms across five islands and two inland locations.

More Information

The Red Sea Project was launched in July 2017.

The Red Sea Development Company was incorporated as a standalone entity on May 2018, to spearhead the development of the Red Sea Project, and is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

The project is earmarked by PIF as a significant driver of domestic and foreign direct investment, offering a truly unique opportunity for investors to be part of the travel industry’s next major luxury global travel destination.

