Jamaica Tourist Board hosts New York diaspora event

The Jamaica Tourist Board has hosted a diaspora networking reception targeting business and community leaders.

Partnering with Campari, owners of Appleton Jamaica Rum, the even also worked with second and third generation Jamaicans.

Held at Campari America’s midtown headquarters, attendees were able to get a product update from a number of hotel partners while sampling some great Jamaican fare courtesy of Touch of Elegance and chef Alton Henry.

District sales manager, Marcia Sinclair, in welcoming the attendees thanked them for coming out and indicated that similar events targeting the important diaspora market are being held throughout the United States and Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philip Rose, regional director for Jamaica Tourist Board in the north-east USA, reiterated the importance of diaspora to the board’s marketing and promotional efforts, referring to them as an extension of the sales team.

“A big thank you to the diaspora for the role you play as ambassadors, which has gone a far way in helping us make the north-east the top market for Jamaica’s stop-over arrivals through the end of October,” noted Rose.

“With the resumption of American Airline’s daily nonstop service from New York JFK to Montego Bay, this will provide Jamaica with increased airlift which you can assist us in filling.”

More Information

Jamaica Tourist Board, founded in 1955, is the national tourism agency for the Caribbean destination, based in the capital city of Kingston.

The organisation also has headquarters located in Miami, Toronto and London, as well as representative offices in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam and Mumbai.

Find out more on the official website.