Dolce by Wyndham Sitges Barcelona to reopen in January

Dolce by Wyndham Sitges Barcelona has been transformed after a €15 million investment.

The only five-star hotel in Sitges will reopen in January with a fresh new spa, new restaurants and newly designed rooms and suites, all transformed by Miami-based Rose Ink Workshop.

The evolution of the hotel firmly positions Dolce Sitges as a luxurious Mediterranean oasis with stunning views across the sea and Garraf National Park.

The 263 redesigned rooms and suites feature thoughtfully selected fabrics, bespoke furniture, apt lighting and big picture windows offering spectacular views of the idyllic surroundings and flooding rooms with natural light.

As part of the evolution, Dolce Sitges has introduced new family designed rooms as well as a selection of suites that include private terraces and hot tubs, from which guests can watch the stars, perfect for those travelling to Sitges for a romantic occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public areas have also been transformed with the newly created lobby lounge, which has been inspired by the textures and evocative palette of the waves and sandy shores below, offering a unique space where guests can catch up with work, enjoy a party with friends or for a family to relax and play board games.

The investment has allowed the hotel to transform its three restaurants and four bars.

The hotel’s wellness sanctuary, Dolce Vital Spa, offers a spacious and fresh look.

The state-of-the-art spa is now home to a Finnish sauna, steam bath, solarium and eight treatment rooms to indulge in massages and beauty treatments.

The hotel is also home to a fitness area complete with the latest Technogym equipment and four swimming pools, all of which are naturally and sustainably heated by the latest solar technology.

With 300 days of sunshine a year, and a half hour from Barcelona, Dolce Sitges is situated on the hillside with spectacular panoramic views across the Mediterranean and picturesque Sitges Old Town.

The charming fishing village is exceptionally rich in history and culture, with an astonishing array of galleries, museums and fantastic restaurants.

Sitges is one of Spain’s most popular weekend getaway destinations, promising the charm of a Catalonian Town with contemporary luxury at Dolce Sitges.