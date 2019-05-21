Jamaica minister of tourism promotes destination in Paris

Minister Bartlett, centre right, joins industry colleagues in Paris, France, for talks

As part of an ongoing goal of generating greater global awareness and increasing visitor arrivals, Edmund Bartlett, minister of tourism for Jamaica, and Donovan White, director of tourism at the Jamaica Tourist Board, were in Paris earlier this week to meet with France’s major tour operators.

On the agenda was a meeting with Promovacances, France’s second largest tour operator which rolled out a Jamaica programme earlier this year.

Through their online and marketing campaigns promoting travel to Jamaica, they are looking to increase their bookings to Jamaica by 20 per cent by 2021.

Promovacances is the flagship brand of Karavel Group, the leading French online travel agency, receiving over four million unique monthly visitors.

In addition, they operate over 100 travel agencies with 450 travel agents throughout France.

The Jamaica delegation also met with Olivier Kervella, president of NG Travel, which offers a wide selection of packages to nearly 30 destinations for travellers seeking quality and genuine cultural experience.

NG Travel is currently marketing Jamaica in France through two of their brands, Directours.com and KappaClub.

Additionally, Maureen Lachant, business development manager from Les Maisons du Voyage, an upscale tour operator offering tailor-made and cultural stays, met with minister Bartlett and director White.

Part of Groupe Figaro, Les Maisons du Voyage provides tour operator services to approximately 140,000 customers per year with an average price point of € 2,500 per person.

Meetings were arranged by Indigo Unlimited, the Representative Agency for the Jamaica Tourist Board in France, under the direction of Gregory Shervington, Jamaica Tourist Board regional director for continental Europe.