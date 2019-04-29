Rove at the Park expands mid-sector accommodation options in Dubai

Rove Hotels has opened its sixth hotel in Dubai, Rove at the Park, in Dubai Parks & Resorts, the largest integrated theme park destination in the region.

The large property has 579 comfortably sized rooms and interconnecting family rooms, making it an ideal choice for families and groups.

Guests at Dubai Parks & Resorts can access more than 100 fun and adrenaline-packed rides and attractions spread across Motiongate Dubai, Bollywood Parks Dubai, Legoland Dubai and Legoland Water Park.

This is in addition to free access to themed zones, street ambiance and numerous shops and restaurants at Riverland Dubai.

On the opening of the new hotel, Paul Bridger, corporate director of operations, Rove Hotels, said: “Guests love Rove Hotels for their convenient locations, funky interiors, chilled ambience and great service, which have made the brand one of the most popular in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are excited to open Rove at the Park, our sixth and largest property in Dubai.

“The hotel offers a launchpad to discover Dubai Parks and Resorts and the rest of the city.”

Rove at the Park is just over half hour drive from the Dubai International Airport and the Al Maktoum International Airport.

Apart from its location within Dubai Parks & Resorts, guests have the convenience of easily accessing several shopping and entertainment such as the Outlet Village, walking distance from the hotel, as well as Dubai Marina and the Palm Jumeirah, just a short drive away.

Additionally, the hotel is just minutes away from the future Expo 2020 location, making it very convenient for visitors travelling to the exhibition.

The design of Rove at the Park is inspired by the local area and uses art to tell stories and offer Instagrammable moments throughout the hotel.

All 579 rooms are designed to delight guests with a 48-inch interactive TV screen with a smart media hub and free wi-fi.

The rooms have designer mattresses, pull-out beds for extra guests, a convenient mini- fridge, a large safe, and a modern bathroom with power rain showers.

“Dubai Parks & Resorts is a dynamic leisure destination with attractions that appeal to families, couples, and theme-park enthusiasts from around the globe.

“With the opening of Rove at the Park, guests will have easy access to a vibrant new hotel that is perfect for residents looking for a quick weekend getaway.

“Opening a second hotel is part of Dubai Parks & Resorts’ strategy to have more than 1,300 keys at the destination by the second half of 2020.

“We look forward to welcoming even more tourists who will now be able to enjoy rides and attractions at the park, with the option of a conveniently located hotel in the vicinity,” said Ahmed AlRayyes, chief retail and hospitality officer, DXB Entertainments, the company that owns Dubai Parks & Resorts.

Rove Hotels defines a new niche in Dubai’s hospitality sector.

They are reliable, modern, fuss-free and super-efficient – and designed for the young and young at heart.