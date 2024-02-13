Experience the Ultimate Spa Retreat with Wellness Packages from The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives invites wellness enthusiasts to embark on an unforgettable journey of rejuvenation amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives. Renowned for its unparalleled hospitality and commitment to curated experiences, The Standard beckons guests to immerse themselves in a realm of serenity and self-discovery.

Discover the Hammam Experience:

Step into a world of timeless indulgence with The Standard’s signature Hammam, a sanctuary where ancient bathing traditions from Morocco and Turkey converge in a modern, coed setting. Guests can unwind with traditional treatments tailored for individuals or groups, fostering an atmosphere of relaxation and camaraderie. For a communal bonding experience, join our Hammam Sampler Special with your global tribe, where you can partake in a DIY session complete with scrub and mud, ensuring a revitalizing journey for all.

Embark on a Holistic Retreat:

Introducing the Retreat in the Maldives package, a bespoke offering designed to nourish the mind, body, and soul over 3, 5, or 7 days. Delve into a comprehensive program featuring facials, body massages, sound healing, Deep Sleep treatments, meditation, and sunrise yoga sessions, all set against the backdrop of our overwater spa. Immerse yourself in the tranquility of the Maldives as you embark on a transformative wellness journey unlike any other.

Unwind at the Tonic Lounge and Pool:

After a day of indulgence, guests are invited to relax and rejuvenate at Tonic, the adults-only lounge offering a selection of healthy juices, drinks, and booze-free elixirs. Whether you’re seeking post-treatment tranquility or a moonlit soirée under the stars, Tonic provides the perfect setting to unwind and recharge. Don’t miss our signature Fehi Joos, a refreshing blend of cucumber, green apple, celery, parsley, ginger, lemon juice, and honey, designed to cleanse and restore balance to the body and mind.

To book, visit https://www.standardhotels.com/maldives/specials/retreats-in-the-maldives. For inquiries and reservations, please contact [email protected].