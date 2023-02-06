Ethiopian Airlines Inaugurates a second Aviation Academy Campus in Hawassa

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest aviation group in Africa, inaugurates a new aviation training center in the city of Hawassa. The new aviation training center in Hawassa will serve as the second campus for Ethiopian Aviation Academy and will currently be providing pilot trainee programs.

The facility accommodates different types of classrooms, three training simulators, three aircraft parking and workshop hangars, trainees’ and instructors’ dorm rooms, a cafeteria and sports ground for various sport types.

Ethiopian Aviation Academy had been providing aviation trainings at its base campus in Addis Ababa to trainees from different parts of the world. The new training center will enable the academy to accommodate more trainees.

Regarding the new Aviation Academy campus Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew said “We are truly happy to see the inauguration of our Aviation Academy second training center in Hawassa. As Africa’s giant in the aviation industry, we are determined to reach more people who dream of becoming aviation professionals and enrich our continent with qualified personnel who will take Africa’s aviation to the next level. From the day it has been established more than six decades back, our aviation academy has been producing the best aviation professionals who are competitive at a global level. With our second training center open now, more trainees will have the chance to realize their dreams and that is a huge achievement for us.”

He added, “Apart from the basic Aviation courses, the training center will be offering various customer service and leadership trainings for companies in Hawassa and South regional states, contributing for their success”.

Ethiopian Aviation Academy (EAA) is the largest and most modern aviation academy in Africa recognized as ICAO regional Training Center of Excellence. The academy provides world class training in different areas of aviation profession. Currently the academy offers Pilot, Simulator, Cabin Crew and Catering, Aircraft Maintenance, Commercial and Ground Service and Leadership Trainings at its head quarter in Addis Ababa.

