Internova Travel Group Partners with PROUD Experiences by RX (Reed Exhibitions) for Second Year

For the second year in a row, Internova Travel Group will be the headline sponsor for PROUD Experiences, the world’s leading lifestyle and luxury LGBTQ+ travel industry event, organized by RX (Reed Exhibitions), which takes place June 5-7 in Los Angeles.

LGBTQ+ travelers are a growing segment within the travel and tourism industry, representing more than $218 billion worldwide pre-pandemic. Internova is one of the world’s largest travel services companies, and the more than 100,000 travel advisors it represents worldwide are rising to the challenge of creating experiences for this discerning group of travelers.

Albert Herrera, Internova’s Executive Vice President, Partner Relations, said: “Partnering with events like PROUD Experiences helps us better understand the LGBTQ+ traveler. It strengthens our relationships with travel suppliers; ensures that we are planning journeys to places where members of the LGBTQ+ community will be safe and welcomed; keeps us up to date on the newest, most exciting experiences and destinations around the world; and gives the travel advisors across all of our brands the support and tools they need to provide exceptional service to their clients.”

The sold-out gathering will feature more than 180 international, regional and local travel suppliers, including more than 60 new exhibitors, from seven continents. They range from brands such as 21c Museum Hotels, Six Senses and Small Luxury Hotels of the World to independent hotels like Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France, and many more. New destinations include Tahiti, Visit Buenos Aires and Santa Monica Tourism. Buyers from more than 10 countries will be at the event and take part in more than 30 one-on-one appointments.

Masterclasses, led by U.S.-based and international speakers, will cover a range of topics, including the effectiveness of authentic engagement with LGBTQ+ travelers and the importance of attracting, elevating and working with diverse voices in an inclusive environment; all-women panels highlighting the necessity of creating safe and welcoming spaces in the culinary, wellness, and sporting worlds; establishing an LGBTQ+ strategy; helping suppliers create an inclusive LGBTQ+ welcome; and suggestions for buyers who want to develop LGBTQ+ business.

Discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression is an all-too-familiar reality for those in the LGBTQ+ community. PROUD Experiences brings together leaders from the travel and lifestyle sectors to network, share knowledge and do business. The event features engaging, interactive sessions and brings all of the debate about LGBTQ+ travel to the table.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This will be the largest gathering of industry professionals meeting to do business together in support of the LGBTQ+ traveler, and we’re thrilled that Internova Travel Group is joining us once again as headline sponsor,” said Simon Mayle, PROUD Experiences Event Director. “LGBTQ+ adults are leading the way in post-pandemic travel, and Internova travel advisors are vital partners in helping to meet their needs.”