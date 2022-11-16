IMG Celebrates Wins At 2022 World Golf Awards

The 2022 World Golf Awards winners were announced at a gala ceremony held at the Rixos Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi. The event marked a great night of success for IMG and its clients, with big wins in several major categories.

The World Golf Awards recognizes the best golf courses around the world, rewards excellence in golf tourism, and acknowledges the finest destinations.

Leonardo Izzi, (pictured) Marketing Director, IMG Golf Course Services attended the prestigious event, and received the following awards on behalf of our winners:

Ba Na Hills Golf Club: Vietnam’s Best Golf Course

Jinji Lake Golf Club: China’s Best Golf Course

Dreamland Golf Club: Azerbaijan’s Best Golf Course

Royal Bled: Slovenia’s Best Golf Course

Michlifen Golf & Country Club: Morocco’s Best Golf Hotel

Zala Springs Golf Resort: Hungary’s Best Golf Course

Course Design: Golf Course Designer of the Year

Paul Burley, Senior Vice President, IMG Golf Course Services said: “We’re extremely proud to receive so many accolades from the World Golf Awards this year. It’s incredible recognition for our clubs, and demonstrates the exceptional levels of quality and expertise across our expanding club management portfolio across the globe. In addition to the awards for our clubs, it’s an honour for IMG Golf Course Design to be recognized at this industry leading global awards event”.

IMG Golf Course Services is a global leader in the design, development, marketing and management of world class golf courses. For more than 30 years, the group has set the standard for excellence in golf course design and golf club management. IMG’s Golf Course Services team currently provides a diverse range of management and marketing services to more than 25 award winning clubs and resorts.

Source: Golf Business News

