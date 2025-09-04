When Sport Becomes a Passport: The G.O.A.T. Sport–Destination Partnerships of All Time

Sport as a Gateway to Nations

From the first Olympic Games in Ancient Greece, when travelers flocked to Olympia to witness athletic feats, sport has been bound to tourism. The modern Olympics (1896) revived that spirit on a global stage, proving that sport could be more than competition — it could be a catalyst for cultural exchange, economic growth, and national storytelling.

Today, the sports tourism market is projected to hit US $1.8–2 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13–16%. Governments and destinations now see sport not just as entertainment, but as one of the fastest, most effective ways to drive awareness, attract visitors, and cement long-term positioning.

As Cristiano Ronaldo headlines Saudi Arabia’s bold new “I Came for Football, I Stayed for More” campaign, the role of the athlete as destination ambassador has never been more potent — or more contested.

“The most compelling sport–destination partnerships don’t just borrow a star’s fame — they weave their identity into the story of the place itself. That’s when campaigns transcend marketing and become culture.”

How BTN Picked the G.O.A.T.s

Every sport has its G.O.A.T.s — the Greatest of All Time. BTN applied the same idea to the world of tourism partnerships, asking a simple question: which deals truly changed how the world sees a place?

To qualify, a partnership had to transcend a sponsorship logo or fleeting endorsement and actually move the needle on tourism — creating cultural icons, spurring visitor numbers, or reshaping a nation’s image on the global stage.

We scored each across three categories:

Visibility – global reach and media footprint

Authenticity – the natural fit of athlete and place

Legacy – long-term tourism impact and cultural endurance

Each is rated ★ to ★★★★★. Total /15 determines the G.O.A.T. Index ranking.

BTN’s Top 30 G.O.A.T. Sport–Destination Partnerships

1. Pelé & Brazil

From the 1960s onward, Pelé symbolised Brazil’s artistry. He was the face of “brand Brazil” in official campaigns, embodying carnival flair and football genius. Tourism tied to Pelé still thrives — from Santos to Rio — with his name a lasting global shorthand for joy and sport.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★★ (15/15)

2. Kelly Slater & Hawaii/USA

Surfing’s greatest champion tied himself to Hawaii’s image as the global surf capital. He has been featured in campaigns for Hawaii and environmental tourism, while his Surf Ranch project shows the legacy of surf as lifestyle travel.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★★ (15/15)

3. Cathy Freeman & Sydney/Australia

Freeman lighting the Olympic flame in 2000 symbolised reconciliation. Tourism Australia used her story to showcase Indigenous identity and unity.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★★ (15/15)

4. Abebe Bikila & Ethiopia

Bikila’s barefoot marathon Olympic gold became a timeless Ethiopian tourism story, tied to Addis Ababa campaigns. His achievement is one of the purest examples of athletic triumph translating into national identity.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★★ (15/15)

5. Sachin Tendulkar & India

Tendulkar was a long-time face of “Incredible India” campaigns, embodying both cricket and cultural pride. His status ensured India’s tourism brand reached cricket-loving nations across the world.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★★ (15/15)

6. Cristiano Ronaldo & Madeira/Portugal

Madeira International Airport bears his name, and Ronaldo’s museum is a tourism site in its own right. His role in promoting his homeland is as authentic as it gets, even as he fronts Saudi campaigns.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★★ (15/15)

8. Usain Bolt & Jamaica

Bolt is more than a sprinter — he is Jamaica. His lightning-bolt pose and charisma featured prominently in Jamaica’s “Once You Go, You Know” campaign, driving spikes in arrivals.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

9. Taylor Swift & USA (Eras Tour Tourism)

Swift’s tour generated billions in tourism revenue for host cities, boosting hotels, flights, and local spending. Though not a sportsperson, her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce bridges entertainment and sport.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★☆ | Legacy ★★★★★ (14/15)

10. Mohamed Salah & Egypt

Salah is Egypt’s “King of the Nile.” Used in campaigns by the Egyptian Tourism Authority, he’s leveraged as a symbol of national pride and modern culture.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

11. Tour de France & French Regions

Each July, the Tour de France transforms the nation into a live-action postcard, viewed by 3.5 billion globally. Villages, vineyards, and mountain passes gain exposure worth millions.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★☆ | Legacy ★★★★★ (14/15)

12. Michael Jordan & Chicago

Jordan’s 1990s dominance made Chicago a global basketball destination. The United Center became a shrine, while Nike’s Air Jordan became a tourism commodity.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★☆ | Legacy ★★★★★ (14/15)

13. Roger Federer & Switzerland

Federer’s elegance mirrors Switzerland’s alpine precision. His Swiss Tourism campaigns, including the viral 2021 film with Trevor Noah, perfectly tied sport to scenery.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★★ (14/15)

14. Lionel Messi & Argentina

Messi’s ambassadorial work for Argentina Tourism highlighted Patagonia and Buenos Aires. The authenticity is strong, though diluted by his Saudi tie-in.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

15. LeBron James, Nike & China

Nike built courts, academies, and campaigns around LeBron in China, embedding basketball into Beijing and Shanghai tourism.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★☆ | Legacy ★★★★★ (14/15)

16. Rafael Nadal & Mallorca/Spain

Nadal’s academy is itself a tourism destination. Campaigns tied him directly to Mallorca’s Mediterranean appeal.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★★ (14/15)

17. Manny Pacquiao & Philippines

Pacquiao was officially integrated into Philippines Tourism campaigns, symbolising resilience and pride. His fights in Manila doubled as national showcases.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

18. Virat Kohli & India

Kohli fronted “Incredible India” ads, energising cricket-loving nations and tying sport to India’s youthful identity.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

19. Sadio Mané & Senegal

Mané featured in Senegalese government campaigns promoting Dakar and Casamance. His rise from humble roots gave the campaign depth and credibility.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

20. Richie McCaw & New Zealand

McCaw anchored Tourism New Zealand’s “100% Pure” rugby tie-ins, linking All Blacks heritage with adventure tourism. His leadership created enduring associations between rugby and national pride.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

21. Ian Thorpe & Australia

Thorpe was the face of Sydney 2000 campaigns and Tourism Australia adverts, tying swimming success to national pride.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

22. Marta & Brazil

Marta, Brazil’s football queen, fronted campaigns highlighting Recife and Rio, boosting women’s sport and tourism. Her authenticity as a trailblazer lifted Brazil’s image for gender equality in sport.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

23. Mo Farah & London/UK

Farah’s “Mobot” celebration was central to London 2012’s identity. VisitLondon and VisitBritain used him widely, turning him into a tourism and cultural icon.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

24. Ronaldinho & Brazil

Ronaldinho’s joyful style was leveraged in Brazil campaigns highlighting Rio’s carnival and football lifestyle. His infectious charisma perfectly matched Brazil’s tourism brand.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

25. Marta & Brazil (Women’s World Cup Legacy)

Marta’s role in Brazil’s World Cup tourism highlighted women’s football as a central cultural export, inspiring campaigns beyond her home city.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

26. Valentino Rossi & Italy

Rossi embodied Italy’s motorbike culture. Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany tourism used his fame to highlight local motorsport heritage, attracting petrolheads from across the globe.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

27. Simone Biles & Houston/USA

The most decorated gymnast of all time, Biles has redefined her sport and become a symbol of resilience and empowerment. While she hasn’t yet fronted tourism campaigns, Houston embraces her as a local hero, and her potential legacy as a destination ambassador is clear.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

28. Haile Gebrselassie & Ethiopia

Gebrselassie invested in tourism infrastructure and fronted Ethiopian campaigns tying Addis Ababa to endurance and heritage.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

29. Anthony Joshua & London/Nigeria

AJ has become a dual symbol — for London as a boxing capital, and for Nigeria as a nation of global champions.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

30. Didier Drogba & Ivory Coast

Drogba transcended football by helping unite a nation. The Ivory Coast tourism board leaned into his influence, projecting Abidjan as a cultural capital.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

31. Naomi Osaka & Japan

Osaka became the face of Japan’s modern identity during Tokyo 2020, featured in JNTO campaigns.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★☆☆ (13/15)

32. Novak Djokovic & Serbia

Djokovic fronted Serbian Tourism campaigns to promote Belgrade. His tournaments anchor long-term visitor flows.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

33. Eliud Kipchoge & Kenya

The first man to run a sub-two-hour marathon was quickly named Kenya’s tourism ambassador. His story of discipline and humility resonated with endurance tourists and elevated Kenya’s image as the home of long-distance running.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★☆☆ (13/15)

34. Kirani James & Grenada

Grenada branded itself the “Island of Champions” after James’ Olympic gold. His authenticity as a small-island hero brought global exposure beyond the Caribbean and gave Grenada a new sporting identity.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

35. Luka Modrić & Croatia

Croatia Tourism campaigns tied Modrić’s resilience story to the nation’s post-war rise. He became a symbol of grit and transformation, helping Croatia market itself as a destination of character.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

36. Gareth Bale & Wales

VisitWales used Bale to spotlight golf and adventure tourism, making him a modern Welsh icon. His status as a national hero brought credibility to campaigns positioning Wales as more than just landscapes.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

38. Yao Ming & China

Yao’s NBA career turned him into a cultural bridge. Chinese tourism boards tied him to Shanghai and Beijing’s global image, using basketball as a metaphor for national growth.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★☆ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

39. Zinedine Zidane & Marseille/France

Zidane’s Algerian roots and Marseille upbringing tied him to campaigns promoting Marseille as a multicultural city. His global appeal reinforced France’s diversity narrative.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★☆☆ (13/15)

40. Giannis Antetokounmpo & Greece

“The Greek Freak” fronted campaigns promoting Athens and Thessaloniki as modern sporting cities. His immigrant background resonated globally, symbolising a new inclusive Greek identity.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★☆☆ (13/15)

41. Luka Dončić & Slovenia

Dončić has been central to Slovenian campaigns positioning Ljubljana as a rising European destination. His youth and charisma helped market the nation to a younger global audience.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

42. Dame Kelly Holmes & UK

Holmes’ Athens 2004 triumphs made her a key face of UK tourism campaigns, especially tied to athletics and Olympic legacy. She remains an authentic ambassador for sporting excellence.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

43. Shane Warne & Australia

Warne fronted Visit Victoria campaigns, blending cricket stardom with Melbourne’s lifestyle story. His charisma and fame made him a natural icon of Australian identity.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

44. Imran Khan & Pakistan

As World Cup-winning captain, Khan was central to “Visit Pakistan” campaigns in the 1990s, projecting a modern nation. Later as Prime Minister, he continued to champion Pakistan’s tourism potential.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

45. Paula Radcliffe & London Marathon/UK

Radcliffe’s record-breaking runs became synonymous with the London Marathon, drawing amateur athletes and visitors. She epitomised endurance and authenticity in British sport.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

46. Michael Phelps & Baltimore/USA

Phelps’ success boosted Baltimore as his hometown and helped USA Swimming partner with American tourism boards. He became a symbol of US aquatic excellence.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★☆ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

47. Serena Williams & Barbados

Williams partnered with Barbados Tourism to showcase empowerment and heritage. She lifted Barbados beyond “sun and sand” clichés, positioning it as a destination of strength and cultural pride.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

48. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce & Jamaica

The “Pocket Rocket” was named Jamaica’s sports tourism ambassador, anchoring Kingston campaigns with authenticity and empowerment. She represented speed, pride, and women’s achievement.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

49. David Beckham & VisitBritain

Beckham fronted VisitBritain’s “Great” campaign during London 2012, blending glamour, football, and national pride. He helped the UK project a stylish, athletic national identity.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★☆ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

50. Andy Murray & Scotland

After Wimbledon, VisitScotland campaigns featured Murray, promoting Dunblane and Scotland’s sporting heritage. He offered authenticity and gave the nation a proud sporting icon.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

53. Armand “Mondo” Duplantis & Sweden

The Swedish pole vault world record-breaker is one of the most marketable track athletes of his generation. Sweden hasn’t yet fully leveraged him, but his appeal and authenticity are obvious.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★☆☆ (13/15)

55. Julien Alfred & Saint Lucia

The sprinting sensation is already being positioned by Saint Lucia as its next major cultural ambassador. Her authenticity as a homegrown champion makes her central to Caribbean tourism storytelling.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

57. Chris Gayle & Jamaica

The “Universe Boss” brought charisma and cricket culture into Jamaican campaigns, blending nightlife, cricket, and carnival. His personality made him an ambassador beyond sport.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★☆☆ (12/15)

58. Marcus Rashford & Manchester/UK

Manchester Tourism used Rashford as a hometown hero, tying his activism on child hunger and education to civic pride. He represents the new socially conscious athlete whose identity is inseparable from his city.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★☆ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (12/15)

59. Roger Milla & Cameroon

Milla’s joyous performances at Italia ’90 made him an African icon. Cameroon Tourism later used his image to promote Yaoundé and Douala, blending football history with destination marketing.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★☆☆ (12/15)

60. George Weah & Liberia

Before politics, Weah was featured in Liberian diaspora campaigns, reconnecting Monrovia with its global community. His transformation from footballer to president gave his tourism role unique longevity.

Impact: Visibility ★★★☆☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (12/15)

62. Abby Wambach & USA

Wambach was central to US Soccer’s marketing and VisitUSA tie-ins, showcasing equality and inclusivity. She was used as an authentic symbol of American opportunity.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★☆☆ (12/15)

65. Sun Yang & China

Despite later controversies, Yang’s dominance tied Hangzhou to China’s modern sports scene. His presence in early campaigns boosted aquatic tourism but his legacy is complicated.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★☆ | Legacy ★★★☆☆ (12/15)

67. Sifan Hassan & Netherlands

Hassan’s running achievements tied into Dutch tourism stories around Rotterdam and Amsterdam, presenting the Netherlands as more than canals — a nation of endurance.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★☆☆ (12/15)

68. Didier Deschamps & France

After leading France to the 2018 World Cup, Deschamps fronted French campaigns tied to Paris and Marseille. He symbolised stability and leadership, though lacked the glamour of some peers.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★☆ | Legacy ★★★☆☆ (11/15)

69. Venus Williams & Florida/USA

Venus tied herself to Florida’s Palm Beach image, fronting campaigns about health, wellness, and lifestyle in addition to her tennis achievements.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★☆ | Legacy ★★★☆☆ (11/15)

70. Didier Pironi & Monaco GP

Though controversial, Pironi’s role in Monaco Grand Prix tourism showed how F1 drivers embody the glamour of Monaco’s destination brand. His story reinforced Monaco’s place as the jewel of motorsport.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★☆ | Legacy ★★★☆☆ (11/15)

71. Tiger Woods & Dubai/UAE

Woods’ partnership with Dubai created golf tourism landmarks like the Tiger Woods Dubai project and strengthened the emirate’s reputation as a global golfing hub.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★☆ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

72. Kobe Bryant & Los Angeles/USA

Bryant embodied LA’s global identity as the “City of Basketball.” The Lakers’ home court became a pilgrimage site for fans, tying the city’s tourism to his enduring legacy.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

73. Diego Maradona & Naples/Italy

Maradona transformed Napoli into a football capital. Today, murals, museums, and guided tours still celebrate his impact, drawing international visitors.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★★ (15/15)

74. Stephen Curry & San Francisco/USA

Curry’s era with the Golden State Warriors coincided with San Francisco’s tourism boom, blending tech culture with sporting dominance.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★☆ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

75. Lewis Hamilton & Silverstone/UK

Hamilton’s dominance in Formula 1 has tied him closely to Silverstone and Britain’s racing heritage, attracting motorsport tourists from across the globe.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

76. Michael Schumacher & Germany

Schumacher’s success put Hockenheim and Nürburgring on the map, driving German motorsport tourism for decades.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★☆ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

77. Dirk Nowitzki & Dallas/USA

The NBA legend made Dallas a global basketball city, especially in Europe. Tourism Dallas still leverages his legacy.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

78. Roger Bannister & Oxford/UK

Bannister’s sub-four-minute mile immortalised Oxford’s Iffley Road Track, now a pilgrimage site for runners worldwide.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

79. Nadia Comăneci & Romania

The first gymnast to score a perfect 10 made Romania synonymous with gymnastics excellence, creating a long-lasting national brand.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

80. Hicham El Guerrouj & Morocco

Morocco leveraged El Guerrouj’s middle-distance dominance to promote Rabat and Fez, reinforcing North Africa’s place in athletics history.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

81. Zola Budd & South Africa

Known for barefoot racing, Budd’s story became part of South Africa’s athletic identity, influencing sports tourism narratives.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★☆ | Legacy ★★★☆☆ (11/15)

82. Johan Cruyff & Amsterdam/Netherlands

Cruyff’s artistry turned Ajax and Amsterdam into global icons. Stadium tours and museums keep the tourism link alive.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★★ (15/15)

83. Patrick Vieira & Dakar/Senegal

Senegal-born Vieira became a symbol abroad, later tied back into Senegalese tourism campaigns around heritage and football pride.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

84. Ayrton Senna & São Paulo/Brazil

Senna’s legend transformed São Paulo’s motorsport tourism. His foundation and memorials continue to draw visitors.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★★ (15/15)

85. Cathy Rigby & USA (Gymnastics Heritage)

Rigby helped popularise gymnastics in America, later tied to California tourism campaigns around youth sport.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★☆ | Legacy ★★★☆☆ (11/15)

86. Miroslav Klose & Germany

Klose’s World Cup scoring record was used to promote Berlin and German football heritage.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

87. Andrés Iniesta & Barcelona/Spain

Iniesta’s heroics in 2010 World Cup and with Barcelona tied him to Catalonia’s cultural and tourism boom.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

88. Xavi Hernández & Barcelona/Spain

As captain, Xavi embodied Barcelona’s tiki-taka era, now tied to local tourism experiences.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

89. Andres Guardado & Mexico

Guardado has been central to Mexican tourism tie-ins during World Cup periods, linking heritage and national pride.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★☆☆ (12/15)

90. Caster Semenya & South Africa

Her story of resilience became central to South Africa’s global sporting identity, with campaigns highlighting inclusivity.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

91. Oscar De La Hoya & Los Angeles/USA

As a boxing legend, De La Hoya reinforced LA’s boxing heritage, with East LA becoming a cultural tourism site.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★☆ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

92. Eusebio & Portugal

Before Ronaldo, Eusebio put Lisbon on the map, tied to Benfica’s stadium tours and national pride.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★★ (15/15)

93. Martina Navratilova & Czech Republic

Her story of resilience and excellence boosted Prague’s reputation as a sports capital, later leveraged in campaigns.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★☆ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

94. Pete Sampras & USA

Sampras’ dominance in the 1990s made Wimbledon pilgrimages global, with California ties in tennis tourism.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★☆ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (12/15)

95. Allyson Felix & Los Angeles/USA

Felix became a role model of empowerment and authenticity, tied to LA’s Olympic legacy and women’s sport tourism.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

96. Steve Redgrave & Henley/UK

Five-time Olympic gold medallist made Henley synonymous with elite rowing tourism, cementing a long-standing identity.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★★ (14/15)

97. Kelly Slater (already used twice) Lindsey Vonn & Colorado/USA

Vonn’s dominance in alpine skiing elevated Colorado’s reputation as a global ski destination.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (14/15)

98. Yelena Isinbayeva & Russia

The pole vault queen tied to Volgograd and Russian athletics campaigns.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★★ | Authenticity ★★★★☆ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

99. Patrick Ewing & Georgetown/Washington D.C.

Ewing’s college dominance made Georgetown a basketball pilgrimage site and tied into DC tourism identity.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★★☆ (13/15)

100. Clarence Seedorf & Suriname/Netherlands

Seedorf tied his heritage to Suriname tourism campaigns, blending diaspora pride with Amsterdam identity.

Impact: Visibility ★★★★☆ | Authenticity ★★★★★ | Legacy ★★★☆☆ (12/15)

Future Stars to Watch: The Next G.O.A.T. Ambassadors

- Erling Haaland (Norway) – Football’s most prolific striker could become the face of Norway’s tourism, from fjords to Oslo.

- Iga Świątek (Poland) – Tennis superstar Świątek could spearhead Poland’s modern European positioning.

- Coco Gauff (USA) – America’s new tennis darling, with crossover appeal to boost New York, Atlanta, or Florida.

- Marcus Smith (England/Rugby) – England’s fly-half star could energise rugby-linked tourism in London and beyond.

- Armand Pagniez (France/Surfing) – A new generation tying surf culture to France’s Atlantic coast.

The Recipe for a G.O.A.T. Partnership

What makes a partnership truly great — one for the ages? BTN’s analysis reveals five ingredients:

Authenticity – Bolt with Jamaica, Federer with Switzerland.

Scale of Reach – Football dominates thanks to its global broadcast.

Narrative Alignment – Woods with Dubai, Serena with Barbados.

Infrastructure & Experience – Stadiums, festivals, cultural depth.

Sustained Engagement – The true G.O.A.T.s don’t just flash — they endure.

The Future of Sport–Tourism

Where is this heading?

Sustainability – F1 & Qatar Airways are blazing the trail with carbon-cutting initiatives.

Virtual Destinations – Roblox and Fortnite are emerging as tourism platforms. Imagine cycling a virtual Tour de France or exploring Carnival in Rio’s metaverse.

Hybrid Experiences – AR and VR will blur live events with digital extensions.

Hyper-Localisation – Smaller destinations will harness regional stars to tell authentic, niche stories.

The Final Word: The True G.O.A.T.s

From Kingston to Zurich, Riyadh to Malé, the greatest sport–destination partnerships have become one of the world’s most powerful engines of visibility. The true G.O.A.T.s don’t just sell tickets or hotel rooms — they sell identity, values, and national pride.

“When athlete and destination align authentically, the story outlasts the campaign. That’s when sport becomes not just a game, but a gateway — and when a partnership earns its place among the G.O.A.T.s.”

By Justin Cooke, Editor in Chief