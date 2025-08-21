Catalonia to Host the Ryder Cup for the First Time in 2031 at Camiral, Costa Brava

The Ryder Cup 2031 will be held for the first time in Catalonia, at the prestigious Camiral, a Quinta do Lago Resort, located in the Costa Brava, just one hour from Barcelona. This will mark the second time Spain has hosted the most important team golf competition between Europe and the United States, following the historic 1997 edition at Valderrama, captained by the legendary Seve Ballesteros.

Camiral, one of Europe’s most acclaimed golf destinations

Camiral has hosted multiple DP World Tour events, including the Open de España and the Final Stage of the Qualifying School. Its world-renowned Stadium Course and state-of-the-art practice facilities make it an ideal setting for an event of this scale.

It will host the Ryder Cup after the upcoming editions at Bethpage Black (New York, 2025), Adare Manor (Ireland, 2027), and Hazeltine National (Minnesota, 2029).

Catalonia: A Leading Sports and Tourism Destination

ADVERTISEMENT

The choice of Camiral as the 2031 Ryder Cup host builds on Catalonia’s legacy as a leading destination for global sporting events. The region has previously hosted the 1992 Olympic Games, Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, MotoGP Catalunya, and top-tier football at Camp Nou, home of FC Barcelona.

With its unique blend of history, culture, and gastronomy, Catalonia promises visitors a truly unforgettable experience in 2031. From the historic cities of Girona and Tarragona to the dramatic Catalan Pyrenees and sun-soaked Mediterranean coastline, the region continues to attract sports fans and travellers from around the world.

In particular, the Costa Brava, home to Camiral, offers one of the most breathtaking landscapes in northeastern Catalonia. This stunning stretch of Mediterranean coastline is renowned for its crystal-clear waters, rugged cliffs, and rich fusion of Catalan art and cuisine. In terms of transport, it is a very well-connected area, with its own airport, Girona–Costa Brava Airport, and a high-speed train that takes just 38 minutes from Barcelona.