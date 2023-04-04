IHG to bring another voco hotel to Saudi Arabia

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of a management agreement with Jurmaz Hotels Company to bring a new voco hotel to the centre of Riyadh. The voco Hotel and Suites Riyadh North is set to open its doors in 2026 as the next stride forward in IHG’s ambitious regional growth strategy for the premium brand.

The voco brand has already seen notable expansion in the region, with the Riyadh North announcement following other recent signings and openings across the region. As a distinctive, lifestyle brand, voco offers a premium experience to guests, combining the informality and charm of an individual hotel with the quality and reassurance of a global and respected brand. The new voco Hotel and Suites Riyadh North will complement the wider development across the capital, as the city cements its position as a key contributor to the Saudi growth story.

The 246-key, 29-floor hotel will be situated in a prime location at the flourishing centre of Riyadh; approximately 1.5 kilometres from King Abdullah Financial District and just a 30-minute drive from King Khalid International Airport. It will serve the rising number of domestic and international travellers visiting the city for leisure as well as corporate guests looking to capitalize on its many business opportunities. The property will feature seven fully equipped meeting rooms alongside four food and beverage options, including a specialty restaurants and a rooftop juice bar. Guests will also be able to unwind at the swimming pool and work out in the hotel’s modern gymnasium.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG commented: “voco brand has seen remarkable success in the region, and we are pleased to bring another property in Saudi Arabia in partnership with Jurmaz Company. Riyadh is a juxtaposition of ancient wonders and a towering business district that makes it one of the largest and most popular hubs in the Kingdom. As per General Entertainment Authority (GEA), initiatives such as Riyadh Season attracted over 12 million visitors to the capital in just 90 days last year. These unprecedented numbers underline the need for new hotels and fresh, compelling guest experiences, in line with Vision 2030.

He added: “This signing is a testament to our commitment to serve the Kingdom’s growing demand for world-class hospitality services, and we are confident that voco Hotel and Suites Riyadh North will deliver this and much more.”

Abdulaziz Al-Akeel, Chairman of Jurmaz Hotels Company, commented: “We are delighted to partner with IHG Hotels and Resorts to bring voco Hotel and Suites Riyadh North to the capital. IHG has deservedly gained international recognition for the enduring and unique appeal of its guest experiences. We are excited to play our part in replicating the same in Riyadh as the city continues to evolve, flourish and welcome new visitors from across the world.”

voco’s unique and award-winning offering provides guests with a contemporary experience under a name they can trust. Since its launch in 2018, voco has enjoyed rapid growth with multiple signings across the Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA).

IHG currently operates 38 hotels in Saudi Arabia across brands including: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites, and voco with 33 hotels in the development pipeline.