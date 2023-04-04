Hilton Announces Plans to Double its Puerto Rico Portfolio

Leading global hospitality company, Hilton has announced plans to more than double its portfolio in Puerto Rico, a destination that already represents Hilton’s largest collection of hotels in the Caribbean, with seven existing properties encompassing more than 2,350 rooms across four of Hilton’s industry-leading brands. Hilton’s pipeline of hotels under development in Puerto Rico also represents the largest of Hilton’s Caribbean growth markets by number of hotels.

“Puerto Rico plays a critical role in Hilton’s history, as it kick-started the company’s global growth when it welcomed Hilton’s first hotel outside the Continental United States in 1949 with the opening of the iconic Caribe Hilton,” said Pablo Maturana, vice president, development, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton. “Nearly 75 years later, our deep-seated commitment to Puerto Rico is as strong as ever, as we plan to introduce Hilton’s brands in new destinations across the island of enchantment.”

As a priority destination for Hilton in the Caribbean, the company’s development pipeline of nearly 10 hotels in Puerto Rico features five new-to-market brands, with plans to introduce the first Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Tru by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton to the island. With these additions, Hilton’s portfolio of hotels would more than double by the end of 2025, bringing the company’s supply to 16 hotels and resorts encompassing nearly 4,400 rooms across eight brands in Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico pipeline highlights include the following:

Hilton plans to add several hotels across its lifestyle category of brands, including:

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is expected to make its brand debut later this year with the 186-room Condado Palm Inn San Juan, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

Curio Collection by Hilton plans to welcome its first hotel to the island in 2025, with the 332-room San Juan Condado Plaza, Curio Collection by Hilton, which will debut following a full renovation as part of a dual-branded conversion that sees The Condado Plaza Hilton towers renewed as a Curio Collection by Hilton and a Hilton Garden Inn.

The company is also expanding its focused-service brands, including:

The first Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Puerto Rico is expected to debut later this year with the 240-room Hilton Garden Inn San Juan Condado, which forms part of the dual-branded renovation and conversion of The Condado Plaza Hilton. A second Hilton Garden Inn property, the 153-room Hilton Garden Inn Dorado, is slated to join the portfolio in 2025.

The first Tru by Hilton property on the island is anticipated in 2025, with the 77-room Tru by Hilton San Juan Condado.

Two Hampton by Hilton properties are planned for 2025, with the 138-room Hampton by Hilton San Juan City Center and the 120-room Hampton by Hilton Ponce.

Expansion in the all-suites and extended-stay segment is also on the horizon.

Homewood Suites by Hilton intends to open its first hotel in Puerto Rico with the anticipated 2025 opening of the 118-room Homewood Suites by Hilton San Juan City Center.

Hilton’s current Puerto Rico offering of seven hotels and resorts includes Caribe Hilton, Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Resort, The Condado Plaza Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton San Juan, Embassy Suites by Hilton Dorado del Mar Beach Resort, Embassy Suites by Hilton San Juan Hotel & Casino and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton San Juan.

More broadly in the Caribbean, Hilton’s presence is vast with more than 25 hotels welcoming guests throughout the region, in some of the most sought-after destinations such as Aruba, Barbados, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and more. The company also plans to double its portfolio in the Caribbean, with a pipeline of more than 25 hotels in various stages of design and construction.