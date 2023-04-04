MINI ME’S TO THE RESCUE!

We’ve become a

nation of ‘play it safe’ holidaymakers, with new national findings from TUI revealing just under half of British parents planning the family holiday (45%) tend to go to the same places year after year with nearly two thirds (65%) regularly staying in the same accommodation.

The UK’s largest travel operator has uncovered the reason for this– and it’s because we may have run out of inspiration. Nearly a quarter of parents (24%) claim they don’t know where else to go, with more than 2 in 5 (44%) claiming they stick to the same choices because their kids love it.

The national study conducted to discover new ways to inspire holidaymakers revealed the solution to this lack of inspiration might be right at our fingertips. More than half of parents (53%) who have let their children contribute to the family holiday admit they come up with more creative and imaginative ideas, and a further 1 in 5 (23%) confess their kids suggest destinations they wouldn’t normally think of.

To help parents harness the spirit of their child’s imagination, TUI is launching TUI Paddling Pool (Liverpool store) and TUI Sandcastle (Newcastle store), where kids are in the booking seat. For two days only, children will be encouraged to let their imagination run wild and plan their dream holiday – where no idea is too big, or too bold.

The study found that one of the places little ones take inspiration is from the big screen – fictional or otherwise – with almost two thirds of parents (63%) saying their kids have asked to visit locations such as New York (to spread Christmas cheer for all to hear), Norway (to let it go), London (to sample the finest marmalade), and Hawaii (so no one gets left behind). It also emerged that 1 in 3 kids mistakenly think the nations of Wakanda and Lilliput, are visitable, and that two in five (41%) think Gondor – the greatest realm of Men – is real.

Kids across the nation also revealed their dream holidays would include stays on a spaceship, in a mermaid’s underwater castle, on a pirate ship – complete with treasure – or, quite magically, anywhere their parents are.

Belinda Vazquez Director of Sales Channels a TUI commented: “With big imaginations, little ones can offer the best inspiration to help parents break out of holiday habits and swap the ‘same-old’ for exciting new destinations. Whether it’s a winter holiday to Norway or a sunny beachside escape to Hawaii, we might not be able to guarantee talking snowmen, or a visit from island gods but our TUI retail colleagues are here to bring your child’s Imaginations to life. Our expert teams bring a breadth of destination, hotel and resort knowledge combined with their own inspiration, so it’s only natural we give them their biggest challenge yet – making our littlest customers happy too!”

What’s more, nearly half of 6 to 11-year-olds polled are ready for the challenge, saying they’re bored of the family vacation, with half (50%) stating their parents should let them take charge and more than 1 in 10 (14%) claiming parents are too bossy when it comes to the family vacation destination.

To feed these incredible imaginations and encourage families to experience new holiday destinations, TUI Paddling Pool and TUI Sandcastle will open to the public from today (Monday 3 April) for two days only. Kids will be placed in the booking seat with TUI’s retail team on hand to provide expertise, knowledge and assurance for little ones planning their family holiday.

The best part? Two lucky children who come up with the most creative holiday idea will walk away with a dream holiday for them and their family on TUI*. To enter, parents and children simply need to head in-store to TUI Paddling Pool or TUI Sandcastle to enter.

Top 10 locations featured in TV or films inspiring little ones travel:

New York (Home Alone)

Hogwarts (Harry Potter)

London (Paddington)

Norway (Frozen)

Hawaii (Lilo & Stitch, Moana)

USA (Cars)

Scotland (Brave)

Mexico (Coco)

Madagascar (Madagascar)

China (Mulan)