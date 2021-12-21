IHG signs second Hotel Indigo resort in Saudi Arabia

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of a management agreement with Dallah Real Estate Company for a Hotel Indigo resort in Durrat Al Arus, Jeddah.

Due to open in early 2026, the resort will be located in Durrat Al Arus, a recreational neighbourhood north of Jeddah, and will be a leisurely drive away from the main city.

The resort will be a part of a mixed-use development project consisting of a budding residential community, vast water frontage and man-made lagoons.

Located along the Red Sea Coast, Hotel Indigo Resort in Durrat Al Arus will also be a perfect destination for guests to enjoy an active waterfront.

Along with boldly-designed 271 rooms, the resort will also feature 50 private pool villas, an expansive wellness facility, and home-grown food and beverage concepts that will not only offer a unique perspective to dining in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the announcement, Haitham Mattar, managing director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG, said: “After debuting the brand in Riyadh, we are delighted to sign our second Hotel Indigo property in the country this year - Hotel Indigo Durrat Al Arus in Jeddah.

“We are confident that upon opening, these properties will be equally popular with domestic and international travellers and will add to the authentic experiences guests will be looking for while visiting Saudi Arabia.”