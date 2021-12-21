easyJet to offer holiday flights from Southend Airport

easyJet will once again offer flights from London Southend for next summer to Malaga in Spain and Palma de Majorca in the Balearic Islands.

Flights to Palma are scheduled to take-off from May 1st up to four times a week on Monday, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Flights to Malaga will launch from May 2nd, with departures six times a week.

Both routes will operate throughout the summer season.

Ali Gayward, easyJet UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to serve customers from London Southend Airport once again for next summer.

“We remain committed to strengthening our unrivalled short-haul network and providing more affordable and easy connections to our customers across London and the east of England, by offering low fares and more choice when they travel.”

Package holidays are also available to book for next summer in both destinations from London Southend through easyJet holidays.

Glyn Jones, chief executive, London Southend Airport, said: “We are delighted at the prospect of a return of easyJet flights to London Southend Airport.

“In a recent and comprehensive London Southend Airport survey of people living in London and the east of England, Spanish destinations topped the list of places people most want to fly to next year.

“The prospect of flights to these hugely popular destinations from our quick and easy airport will greatly benefit us, the airline and people living in London and the east of England.”