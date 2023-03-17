IHG Hotels & Resorts to Debut Reimagined Regent Hotels & Resorts in America

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) announced the first destination in the Americas for the reimagined Regent Hotels & Resorts – part of its luxury and lifestyle portfolio – on the spectacular beachfront of Santa Monica, Calif.

Poised to open in late 2023, Regent Santa Monica Beach will usher in a new era of extraordinary experiences to the California coastline. The resort will set a new standard for modern upper luxury in the Americas hospitality industry, bringing a fresh perspective to beachfront splendor and effortlessly bold experiences to become an iconic destination.

Regent Santa Monica Beach is set on a coveted coastline location, steps from the famed Santa Monica Pier. Following a complete transformation, the resort will celebrate the beauty of unexpected harmony through contrasts, delivering inspired stays through a blend of serenity and a touch of decadence. The resort will feature sumptuous and tranquil rooms and suites, along with a stunning beachfront pool deck with multiple pools and a destination spa and wellness center. Additionally, Regent Santa Monica Beach will welcome guests from near and far with unforgettable epicurean experiences, including a restaurant concept created in collaboration with an acclaimed celebrity chef as well as a high-end artisanal marketplace.

Julienne Smith, Chief Development Officer, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “More than five decades ago, Regent changed the face of luxury hospitality and set the new standard through innovation, extraordinary views, landmark destinations and exceptional service. We’re redefining what it means to be a luxury hotel by combining Regent’s renowned legacy with the expertise of IHG Hotels & Resorts. Regent Santa Monica Beach is the start of a bright future for the brand in the Americas, emphasizing our strategic focus on luxury and lifestyle growth globally. We are also particularly thrilled to be partnering with Strategic Hotels & Resorts, a trusted owner of IHG-branded hotels for many years, on this endeavour.”

The hotel will be transformed into Regent Santa Monica Beach in partnership with its ownership group, Strategic Hotels & Resorts. The Chicago-based owner and asset manager currently maintains a portfolio of 13 luxury hotels and resorts across the U.S., including two InterContinental hotels.

André Zotoff, Chief Executive Officer, Strategic Hotels & Resorts, added: “As the needs and expectations of the modern luxury guest continue to evolve, we recognized an opportunity to reinvent our Santa Monica beachfront property to truly become one of the most prestigious, entertaining and beautiful hotels anywhere in the world. Strategic Hotels & Resorts has been a part of the vibrant Santa Monica community for more than 25 years and we look forward to collaborating with the teams at IHG Hotels & Resorts to build upon the Regent brand’s history of legendary properties and constant innovation to make this flagship Americas resort a must-visit destination for locals and visitors alike.”

The opening of Regent Santa Monica Beach will mark a historic return of the brand to Los Angeles and represent IHG’s Americas flagship. Regent’s heritage boasts remarkable locations, such as Hong Kong’s waterfront landmark and its original Beverly Wilshire location. Globally, Regent Santa Monica Beach will join Carlton Cannes, A Regent Hotel, Regent Shanghai, Regent Phu Quoc, Regent Chongqing and the soon-to-open Regent Hong Kong in crafting the most refined experiences for modern trendsetters. Its opening will precede those of Regent Bali Canggu and Regent Shanghai on The Bund in late 2023, and Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Kyoto, Shenzhen and Sanya within the next few years.

The Regent brand expansion represents the latest extension of IHG’s notable growth within the luxury and lifestyle space. One of the world’s largest luxury and lifestyle portfolios, IHG currently operates more than 450 global properties across six luxury and lifestyle brands with an additional 310 in the pipeline.*

For further information, visit www.regenthotels.com or use the new IHG One Rewards mobile app.