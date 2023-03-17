Experience the Ultimate Grand Prix Weekend Onboard MSC Virtuosa

As part of MSC Cruises Global Partnership with Formula 1®, a unique and high-end Grand Prix™ hospitality offering has been unveiled promising an unrivalled race weekend experience at this year’s FORMULA 1® ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™ on 24-26 November.

The new collaboration will take race weekend accommodation to the next level providing a fully integrated Grand Prix™ experience that will bring the trackside thrills of the final race of the season on board MSC Virtuosa, one of the line’s most modern and stylish cruise ships.

Serving as a cruise ship hotel throughout the race weekend whilst docked in the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, the glamourous and modern MSC Virtuosa offers comfortable and stylish accommodation combined with an incredible array of amenities including restaurants and bars, two theatres, a shopping mall and Mediterranean-style promenade, luxurious spa and fully equipped gym, five swimming pools, an interactive waterpark, extensive kids’ areas and much more! Sales for the packages opened today (15 March 2023) and can be booked here.

In 2022, MSC Cruises signed a multi-year deal to become a Formula 1® Global Partner and this new collaboration is a further enrichment of the partnership, which was established to bring together two global leaders in their respective fields to drive change through their shared passion for excellence, sustainability, and global entertainment.

A range of different packages are available, combining accommodation, race tickets and exclusive insider access with F1® Experiences to make the race weekend truly unforgettable.

Whether fans are looking for elegant cabins or deluxe suites, they will find a host of accommodation levels available aboard MSC Virtuosa, all with half board (breakfast and an evening meal), complimentary Wi-Fi and transfers to and from the track.

Packages start with a cabin only option for those who already have race tickets or a cabin + Formula 1® Grandstand ticket option.

For diehard fans searching for the ultimate Formula 1® weekend, there is a choice of cabin + F1® Experience that include exclusive trackside activities, through to premium all-inclusive hospitality (Turn 1 Suite, Paddock Club and Legend), including exclusive insider access such as Pit Lane Walk, Guided Track Tour on a flatbed truck, Formula 1® personnel appearances, and more.

The Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal where MSC Virtuosa will be docked is just a short drive from the circuit, allowing guests to get there and back with ease thanks to complimentary transfers. In addition, the city centre is very close by, making the ship a perfect base for the weekend. MSC Virtuosa will be in port from 23 to 27 November, allowing guests the opportunity to extend their race weekend.

And the thrills won’t stop when the fans leave the track, as the festive atmosphere continues aboard for guests with a specially designed programme of themed activities, parties and entertainment, as well as a dedicated kids’ programme.

Gianni Onorato, CEO MSC Cruises commented, “Through this exclusive hospitality offering we are bringing together the very best of two worlds – Formula 1® and MSC Cruises. By collaborating together, we are integrating the incredible atmosphere at the track with the incredible experience on board our ships to create an unrivalled and truly memorable race experience for fans of all ages.”

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said, “We are delighted to join forces with MSC Cruises and bring fans a unique and unparalleled hospitality experience during the season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix™. With luxurious accommodations, exclusive insider access, and the convenience of all-in-one race packages, we’re confident that this partnership will make the race weekend truly unforgettable.”