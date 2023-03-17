Hamad International Airport Ranked Second Best in the World

Hamad International Airport (DOH) has been ranked as the second-best airport in the world, along with winning titles for ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ and ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for the ninth time in a row, at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023, hosted at the Passenger Terminal Expo in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on 15th March 2023.

Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, said: “We are pleased to receive these accolades by the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards and to be voted as one of the world’s leading airports. This is a positive reflection to our robust airport operations and team’s dedication. Besides, it is an endorsement to our investment in ensuring our passengers enjoy an exceptional travel experience and in providing our partners with the best facility and service. We stay committed to our growth plans and maintaining high standards in the airport industry.”

Mr. Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: “We congratulate Hamad International Airport for their success in winning these important customer awards for 2023. The past few years have been extremely challenging for airports worldwide, and as we move on from the Covid-19 pandemic, it is pleasing to see passenger numbers returning to normal, and for Hamad International Airport to be recognized as a leading airport by their customers.”

Operating since 2000, the World Airport Awards are independent and impartial, and were introduced to provide a customer satisfaction study that is truly global in scope and coverage. They are regarded as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 550 airports. The survey and awards are independent of any airport control or input.

The Awards are based on the World Airport Survey questionnaires completed by over 60 nationalities of airport customers during the survey period. The survey evaluated customer experience.

Since its opening in 2014, Hamad International Airport has rapidly become one of the most prominent airports in the world, offering a wide range of services and facilities to its passengers and welcoming them to an extraordinary destination. The airport has recently undergone a major expansion, which has seen the addition of a brand-new, state-of-the-art indoor tropical garden known as the ORCHARD along with new lounges, and exclusive retail outlets.

With over 180 retail and dining options curated for all travelers under one roof, Hamad International Airport features many industry firsts and exclusive shops – including a Fendi Boutique with the first Fendi Café in an airport, a Ralph’s Coffee Shop, an Oreo Café as well as a Harrods Tea Room.

In 2022, Hamad International Airport witnessed a significant increase in passenger traffic, with a 101.9% Year-on-Year surge, making it a memorable year as the airport welcomed over 35 million passengers. The airport also saw an increase in overall aircraft movements of 217,875, a 28.2% growth compared to 2021, and concluded 2022 with 44 airline partners operating to and from Hamad International Airport – serving over 170 destinations around the world and concluding a hugely successful year as the Official Airport Partner of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

The airport continues to grow and connect global travelers through its world-class premises – offering exquisite options for passengers and businesses alike. In 2023, the airport proceeded into phase B of its growth plan, with plans of increasing its capacity to over 70 million passengers and constructing two new concourses within the existing terminal. As part of the Qatar National Vision 2030, Hamad International Airport also plans to enhance its sustainability efforts, by investing in new technologies and introducing industry firsts as it looks to sustain its dominance in the aviation industry.