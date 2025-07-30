IHG Hotels & Resorts strengthens presence in South of India

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has signed a franchise agreement with KGA International Trades Private Limited for the development of Holiday Inn Express Kottayam Changanassery, Kerela, India. Slated to open in the first quarter of 2027, the signing strengthens IHG’s commitment to expanding its presence across high-potential secondary markets in India through strategic partnerships with trusted partners.

Holiday Inn Express®, IHG’s largest and fastest-growing hotel brand with over 3,200 hotels globally, is designed to deliver simple, smart, and efficient stays for today’s short-stay travellers. With the introduction of the Generation 5 design concept, the brand continues to elevate the guest experience through modern, flexible public spaces and thoughtfully designed rooms, making it a leading choice for business and leisure guests worldwide.

Located in Changanassery, a prominent town in Kerala’s Kottayam district, is a year-round tourist destination known for its scenic backwaters, historic religious places and natural beauty. Holiday Inn Express Kottayam Changanassery will be an integral part of KGA Mall – a mixed-use development currently under construction and will feature 90 well-appointed rooms, multiple food & beverage options, banquet hallfor over 100 guests, swimming pool, multiplex, family entertainment centre, and a wide variety of national & international branded retail offerings. Strategically situated close to the central business district, the hotel will benefit from proximity to key demand generators including the nearby towns of Kochi, Alleppey, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

Commenting on the announcement, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are excited to announce the signing of Holiday Inn Express Kottayam Changanassery, marking our continued growth across important secondary markets in India. This hotel will bring international brand standards to a high-potential micro market in Kerala that is currently underserved by quality hospitality offerings. This also marks our second collaboration with KGA Group, following the successful partnership for Crowne Plaza Kochi. Such long-term partnerships are built on shared values and trust, and we are pleased to strengthen our relationship with this signing.”

He added, “With our renowned Holiday Inn Express brand, we have a unique opportunity to elevate the city’s hospitality offering. Our goal is to deliver the consistent, reliable service and global standards that IHG is known for, while honouring the distinctive charm of Changanassery and addressing the growing demand for quality accommodation among corporate, transit, leisure travelers”

Speaking on behalf of the KGA Group Chairman, Mr. K G Abraham & the Board of Directors, Mr. K C Eapen, Director & CEO of KGA Group, said: “After the successful partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts for Crowne Plaza Kochi, we are pleased to join hands with them again for a new project in Changanassery. Development of Holiday Inn Express Kottayam Changanassery is part of our broader vision to bring modern infrastructure and business opportunities to the region. We believe the combination of the mall and the hotel will make it a key destination for both natives and travellers.

He also added, “KGA Group, based in Kuwait since 1977 in Oil and Allied industries, recognized as “Naser M Al Baddah & Partner Gen. Trading. & Contracting. Co. W.L.L.” (NBTC), intends to expand its presence in hospitality industry by adding six more hotels over the next six years.”

Changanassery is steadily emerging as a key regional centre in Kerala, supported by a mix of religious tourism, natural attractions, and growing local commerce. Holiday Inn Express Kottayam Changanassery is well-positioned to become the preferred choice for both domestic and international guests seeking efficient, high-quality hospitality.

IHG® currently has 50 hotels operating across six brands in India, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts®, Crowne Plaza®, voco™ Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort® and Holiday Inn Express®, and a strong pipeline of 63 hotels due to open in the next 3-5 years.