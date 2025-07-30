MSC CRUISES UNVEILS NEW ENTERTAINMENT VENUES ON MSC WORLD ASIA

MSC Cruises is taking onboard entertainment to the next level on its up-coming new flagship, MSC World Asia. Setting sail in the Mediterranean in December 2026, guests will have no shortage of entertainment venues to choose from, as the cruise line reveals some of the exciting experiences on offer.

With a wider range of entertainment venues than ever before, guests of all ages—from families to solo travelers—will enjoy unforgettable experiences day and night.

As the third ship in the line’s World Class series, which celebrates the beauty of the world’s continents and oceans and reflects the global nature of MSC Cruises, MSC World Asia will feature subtle design elements that reflect Asia’s rich culture, art, and landscapes.

The ship will sail in the Mediterranean, calling at some of the region’s most iconic and fascinating destinations including Barcelona, Marseille, Messina, Civitavecchia for Rome, Naples and Valletta.

Guests can look forward to an exciting blend of new entertainment venues and returning favorites to deliver the ultimate cruise experience, including:

NEW VENUE! The Clubhouse

The Clubhouse is a vibrant, retro-inspired space where families come together for high-energy fun and creative play. Designed with a playful, timeless aesthetic, it blends classic table games, the LEGO® Family Zone, bumper cars, basketball, and roller skating. It’s a dynamic venue that evolves throughout the day – offering playful bonding moments for kids and adults alike, and feel-good evening entertainment in a lively, social setting.

NEW DESIGN! Luna Park – Building on a well-loved venue from MSC Cruises’ World Class ships, this multi-purpose, immersive entertainment venue spans two decks, designed for interactive game shows, parties, and themed events. Expect LED displays, immersive environments, and high-energy performances that draw the audience right into the heart of the show.​ The main arena space is wrapped in immersive digital displays, ceiling projections, and dynamic lighting and sound. It will host daily youth activities and act as the ship’s main nightclub venue in the evenings, with curated DJ sets and party experiences running well past midnight. Guests can also enjoy a newly designed bar at Luna Park, with more details to be revealed soon.

NEW DESIGN! The Harbour - The Harbour returns to MSC World Asia with an elegant Asian-inspired redesign. This expansive outdoor park features the Cliffhanger - an exhilarating over-water swing ride sending guests over 164 feet above the ocean, making MSC World Asia the only ship in Europe to offer the thrilling attraction.

The Harbour will also be home to the longest dry slide at sea, beginning from a striking Asian pagoda. The Tree of Life @The Spiral will transport guests 266.7 feet, down 12 decks in a matter of seconds.

Families can also explore a thrilling high ropes course, waterslides, and a dedicated children’s playground. To recharge, The Harbour Bar & Bites offers a complimentary food selection, perfect for enjoying tasty treats between adventures.

Panaroma Lounge - Elegant by day, electric by night, the Panorama Lounge offers panoramic sea views, live music, and a spacious dance floor. During the day, it hosts enriching activities, from dance classes to acoustic performances. By night, it becomes a lively lounge for cocktail hours and cabaret-style entertainment, creating a perfect fusion of relaxation and refined fun in a chic, laid-back atmosphere.​

World Theatre - The centerpiece of MSC Cruises’ award-winning entertainment offering, the World Theatre, delivers spectacular stage shows every evening, including musicals, acrobatic shows, concerts, and international acts. Multiple seatings each night gives guests the flexibility to enjoy a show that fits their schedule.

World Promenade – MSC World Asia’s stunning open-air boardwalk, the World Promenade, is where the ship truly comes alive thanks to unique dining, lounging and entertainment options paired with stunning ocean views. From dazzling light shows and live music performances to colorful events like the LEGO® Parade and street-style dance showcases, it’s a constant celebration. Stop by The Sports Bar for game-time energy or indulge your sweet tooth at Sweet Temptations, catering to a wide variety of tastes.

MSC World Asia will sail seven-night itineraries to Barcelona (Spain), Marseille (France), Genoa, Civitavecchia for Rome, Messina (Italy) and Valletta (Malta) with accessible embarkation in every port during Winter 2026/27. The ship will offer seven-night itineraries to Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Naples (Italy), Messina and Valletta during Summer 2027.

More details on MSC World Asia:

MSC World Asia will offer a wide range of world-class experiences and activities. Highlights include:

More than 40 bars, lounges and restaurants including six specialty restaurant concepts like guest favorites Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki, and Hola! Tacos & Cantina, plus new concepts to be revealed. Popular bars and café venues include MSC Cruises’ classic British pub with a full-scale micro-brewery making MSC Signature beers on board.

More than 20 different accommodation types available onboard. From luxury suites to balcony cabins with stunning ocean or lively promenade views – there are comfortable accommodations to suit every guest.

The MSC Yacht Club, MSC Cruises’ exclusive “ship within a ship concept”, offering 144 luxurious suites, keycard-only access to a dedicated lounge and restaurant, private pool, sun deck and 24-hour butler service and concierge, all within easy reach of everything a larger ship has to offer.

Dedicated areas and experiences for families with expansive Doremi kids club featuring dedicated facilities for babies to teens. Families can also enjoy original game shows and activities, a waterpark, video arcades and a virtual reality slide and plenty more.

The ultimate wellness escape with adults-only Zen pools at the aft of the ship, an expansive Aurea Spa with an array of relaxing treatments and facilities, an MSC Cruises’ Gym Powered by Technogym with stunning ocean views, and The Gentlemen’s Barber.

Seven pools, including one with a retractable roof for all-weather enjoyment, plus 13 hot tubs.

International entertainment options around the clock with spectacular stage shows and multiple entertainment venues for every type of traveler. Plus, live music, enriching activities, games, surprises and more.