Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Centric Anjuna Goa

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced plans for Hyatt Centric Anjuna Goa, which will be a significant addition to Hyatt’s Classics Portfolio in one of India’s most vibrant leisure destinations. Slated to open in 2027, the property is currently under construction and will be managed by Nile Hospitality.

Located in the heart of Anjuna, North Goa—a destination renowned for its eclectic mix of beach culture, nightlife, and heritage appeal—the hotel is strategically positioned to cater to both business and leisure travelers and small groups seeking immersive experiences.

Hyatt Centric Anjuna Goa is owned by Deventure Hotel and Resorts Private Limited and will feature 150 keys, including standard king and twin guestrooms and modern suites. Guests will enjoy a lifestyle experience with signature amenities, including two thoughtfully curated restaurants complemented by outdoor seasonal dining areas – a main restaurant, a specialty restaurant, deli and a bar, and flexible meeting and event spaces. The hotel is designed to serve as a local home base where savvy travelers can discover the hidden gems of Goa, all within close proximity to the hotel.

“The signing of this deal for Hyatt Centric Anjuna Goa marks a significant milestone in thoughtfully expanding Hyatt’s portfolio in India, particularly in a destination as dynamic as Anjuna,” said Dhruva Rathore, Vice President Development, India & South West Asia, Hyatt. “We are incredibly excited to introduce a hotel brand that truly immerses guests in the local culture, reflecting the vibrant spirit of this iconic Goan locale. This association with Deventure Hotel & Resorts is a testament to our shared vision of delivering authentic, unforgettable experiences that celebrate the unique charm and energy of Anjuna.”

“We are proud to collaborate with Hyatt on the forthcoming opening of Hyatt Centric Anjuna Goa,” added Rajeev Mukul, Chairman, Deventure Hotel and Resorts Private Limited. “Our aim is to create a distinctive lifestyle destination that resonates with both leisure and business travelers. With the expertise of Nile Hospitality and Hyatt’s global brand strength, we are confident this hotel will become a landmark in Anjuna.”

Hyatt Centric Anjuna Goa will join a growing portfolio of eight Hyatt Centric properties across India, catering to the modern explorer looking to stay in the heart of the action so they never miss a moment of adventure. For more information about the Hyatt Centric brand, visit hyattcentric.com or follow @HyattCentric on Instagram.