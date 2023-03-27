IHG Hotels & Resorts opens first voco hotels property in Mexico

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies with more than 6,000 destinations and 18 brands, today celebrates the launch of the voco brand in Latin America at the voco Guadalajara Neruda – the first hotel for the emerging brand in Mexico.

Launched in 2018, voco hotels maintains the local character and history of an independent hotel while also delivering the quality and reassurance of a respected global brand. The premium brand’s name, voco, comes from Latin, meaning ‘to call together,’ and embodies the brand’s thoughtful, unstuffy, and charming feel.

Owned by Grupo Hotelero Luna Azul and operated under Monby Hotels, the new 104-room voco Guadalajara Neruda is centrally located on Pablo Neruda Avenue, within Guadalajara’s financial district and just a short drive to the Golf Country Club, the Colomos woods, Downton Zapopan, Andador Neruda, fashion malls and shops like Midtown Jalisco or Plaza Andares. The hotel’s modern and trendy design brings a cosmopolitan vibe by incorporating elements of Mexican décor that capture the true essence of Jalisco though its color palettes, textiles, and use of adobe, clay, and ceramics.

“Querida Luna” the on-property restaurant open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, showcases the best of Mexican gastronomy, paying tribute to mestizo cuisine with an eclectic menu blending flavors from all around the country along with signature drinks and craft cocktails made from in-house made infusions. House specials can be enjoyed with a breath-taking view from its terraces overlooking the city, a design also shared by all rooms, which feature an open balcony that fills them with beautiful warm natural lighting; crowning the building is Perla Azul, an open-air roof-top bar, great for a private soiree, cocktails, a light lunch, dinner or events.

Ginger Taggart, Vice President, voco hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are elated to celebrate our brand’s debut in Mexico with the opening of voco Guadalajara Neruda. Guadalajara is a bustling, yet laidback city full of flare and personality which embodies the voco brand hallmarks. It makes perfect sense for it to become home to the first Mexico property of our fastest growing premium brand. We look forward to welcoming leisure and business guests alike to experience voco within this dynamic neighborhood.”

The CEO of MonBy hotels said: “When booking a stay at voco Guadalajara Neruda, guests can take pride in knowing they´re helping to reduce impact on the environment. voco hotels focuses on sustainability and looks after the planet with the same care as it looks after guests. In them, they can expect bedding comprised of recycled materials, full-sized amenities in bathrooms, aerated shower heads that reduce water usage and lower energy consumption, glass water bottles, and more. The hotel is also located within a LEED-certified healthy, efficient, and cost-saving green building. A LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement.”

With 10 new openings in 2022* bringing its global total to 45 hotels, and an additional 56 in the pipeline, voco hotels continues to extend its presence with more exciting growth planned in 2023. While voco Guadalajara Neruda marks the brand’s Latin American debut, new properties are underway in Saltillo and Queretaro too.

To learn more about voco Guadalajara Neruda and book your stay, click here https://www.ihg.com/voco/hotels/us/es/guadalajara/gdlvo/hoteldetail