IHG Hotels & Resorts Opens 700th Hotel in Greater China, Marks Milestone with ‘The IHG Greater China

As a globally leading international hotel group, IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) is celebrating the milestone of opening 700 hotels in Greater China, signifying a crucial achievement in its market development. IHG is also introducing the “IHG Greater China 700 Club”, featuring a range of exciting new hotels across various brands. This marks the beginning of a new chapter in high-quality growth in Greater China, providing guests with diverse and enriching travel experiences.

Strives for Quality and Quantity, Leading with Strength

As pioneers in entering the Greater China market, IHG marked its debut in Greater China in 1975 with the opening of its inaugural hotel—Holiday Inn Golden Mile Hong Kong, solidifying its position as a market leader. Over the past 49 years, IHG has remained committed to its promise, steadily advancing and increasing its investments in Greater China. Notably, following the milestone of its 100-hotels milestone in Greater China in 2008, IHG embarked on an ambitious expansion. In 2022, IHG celebrated its 600-hotel milestone in Greater China. Within a mere year and a half, an additional 100 hotels were introduced. This achievement not only demonstrates IHG’s dedicated cultivation and long-term commitment to the Greater China market but also symbolizes the strong bond and shared pursuit of excellence with its business partners.



“The IHG Greater China 700 Club” features a collection of recently opened iconic hotels in Greater China, illustrating the influential brand matrix and development potential. IHG has established strong market appeal by harnessing the compelling strengths of its brands and partners, fostering industry growth. Aligned with the ‘True Hospitality for Good’ purpose, IHG collaborates with owners to deliver high-quality hotel experiences, ensuring guests feel at home.

The hotels in “The IHG Greater China 700 Club” include:

Luxury & Lifestyle Collection: Regent Shanghai on The Bund, InterContinental Wuxi Taihu New City, Kimpton Qiantan Shanghai, The Xanadu Guangzhou, Vignette Collections, Hotel Indigo Wuxi Taihu New City

Premium Collection: HUALUXE Sanya Yalong Bay Resort, Crowne Plaza Jinan Runhua, voco Changsha Airport, EVEN Zhongshan City Center

Essential Collection: Holiday Inn Chengdu East, Holiday Inn Express Shanghai NECC

Daniel Aylmer, Managing Director, IHG Greater China stated: “Today, we celebrate the 700 open hotels in Greater China, a significant milestone shared with our owners and guests. This marks a pivotal moment in our joint development within the Greater China market. Over 49 years, IHG has steadfastly upheld its commitment to this market, employing localized strategies and operational models. These 700 hotels signify not only our business growth but also our dedicated approach to meeting property owners’ needs and exceeding local customer expectations. This commitment energizes the high-quality development of culture and tourism, as IHG shines brightly across 700 establishments in Greater China, heralding a new era for hospitality.”

At present, IHG operates 19 brands around the globe, with 12 distinct brands already making their mark in Greater China. It covers Luxury & Lifestyle, Premium, and Essentials brands, IHG’s diverse portfolio has consistently enriched its footprints with over 1,200 openings and pipelines in Greater China.

Cultivating a strong growth environment

In 2024, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism plans to optimize policies to tackle bottlenecks and challenges, focusing on both supply and demand aspects to instill confidence in the tourism industry. Seizing this opportunity, IHG is strategically leveraging its 700 open hotels milestone to contribute to a more extensive and comprehensive market presence in Greater China. The emphasis is on elevating hotel quality and refining services to guarantee exceptional IHG experiences at every stage of expansion.

Global Perspective, Continuous Growth: IHG leads trends and aligns with the local market’s long-term vision, strategically expanding in key regions like the Greater Bay Area, Western Development, Yangtze River Delta Integration, Jing-Jin-Ji Collaborative Development, Hainan Free Trade Port, and Northeast Revitalization. Leveraging its global experience and local insights, IHG tailors its growth strategy for comprehensive development in Greater China. Emphasizing emerging markets, third- and fourth-tier cities, and niche destinations, IHG aims to differentiate and expand its product matrix.

Winning Guests & Owners’ Love: IHG consistently adheres to its brand promise, enhancing guest loyalty through exceptional service and continuous innovation, along with strengthening its customer loyalty program and associated member benefits. Simultaneously, IIHG deepens its close collaboration with property owners by offering stable investment returns and honest, transparent cooperation. Relying on a dual operating model of franchising and managed services, coupled with in-depth, systematic support throughout the entire hotel lifecycle and localized solutions, the group ensures the protection of owner investments, creating sustainable value.

Leading Industry Strengths: Optimizes guest services through data analysis and market insights, emphasizing brand excellence. With a guest- and owner-centric focus, IHG cultivates immersive online and offline interactions, leveraging its digital advantage.

Caring for People, Community & Planet: Under its global “Journey to Tomorrow ” plan, IHG seeks to become more responsible in each aspect of its operations – whether caring for employees or contributing to communities in ways that protect their environment. It remains committed to shaping responsible journeys through collaboration with employees, guests, owners, and other partners.