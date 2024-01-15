Four Seasons Hotel Houston Unveils Exciting Winter Experiences for 2024

Four Seasons Hotel Houston celebrates winter with an array of seasonal experiences throughout the Hotel. Houston’s downtown destination presents an exciting offering of activities and experiences to be enjoyed by guests and locals alike.

“As we begin a new year, we’re excited about all ahead,” says Tom Segesta, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Houston. “Our team is looking forward to sharing our curated winter programming and providing memorable experiences for our visiting guests and fellow Houstonians.”

Some of these experiences for 2024 a include:

January 1–31 – Dry January: In honour of Dry January, Beverage Manager Johnathan Jones and the Hotel’s talented beverage team have created a collection of zero-proof beverages available at Bayou & Bottle and Toro Toro. In addition to six non-alcoholic beers, guests can enjoy three handcrafted cocktails: Young Fashioned, ‘Gin’etic Lottery, and Why So Prickly, all featuring Cut Above zero-proof spirits.

January 1–31 – Runner’s Recovery at The Spa and Nail Bar: Whether a participant in the Houston Marathon or just getting a jump on a New Year’s resolution, The Spa and Nail Bar at Four Seasons Hotel Houston are here to help. For mid-training maintenance or post-marathon muscle recovery, Runner’s Recovery Massage is a full-body sports massage combining arnica and ginger-infused body oil to soothe tired, overworked muscles. This customized massage, priced at USD 250 for a 50-minute treatment of USD 300 for the 80-minute treatment, also includes a marula and argan oil-infused sugar foot scrub to hydrate and buff away dry skin and promote increased circulation. The Runner’s Recovery Spa Pedicure can energize tired muscles and feet with a warm bath salt soak, infused with a specially curated blend of pine, rosemary, Siberian fir, and arnica essential oils. A marula and argan oil-infused sugar scrub follows to hydrate and buff away dry skin and promote increased circulation. This 75-minute treatment concludes with a relaxing leg and foot massage using an intensive arnica joint and muscle cream and perfectly polished toes by Zoya Natural Nail Polish, and is priced at USD 125.

January – Limited Edition Fragrance: In celebration of the 15th anniversary of Krigler’s Extraordinaire Camelia, one of the brand’s most famous and best-selling scents, the famed perfumery is releasing the “Sissi” limited-edition Extraordinaire Camelia 209. This more concentrated version is housed in a limited-edition bottle that pays homage to Austrian Empress Elisabeth, affectionately known as Sissi, as well as to Vienna, where Krigler fragrances have been sold since 1908. The fresh, verdant, scent includes all the elements of original Extraordinaire Camelia 209 – camelia laced with lemon, bergamot, cardamom, cedarwood, musk, peppercorn, tea, and vanilla. The juice, however, was macerated in barrels at Krigler’s Cap d’Antibes atelier for seven years (versus the traditional two years for most Krigler scents). The result is a perfume concentration of 40 percent, 10 percent more than the original version and more than double that of standard perfume. This special fragrance will not be re-issued once sold out, and only owners of the limited-edition bottle will be able to obtain refills. Ideal as a Valentine’s Day gift, the 12 ml perfume, priced at USD 450, is available at the Hotel’s Krigler boutique.



January 21 – Bayou & Bottle’s 7th Anniversary: Celebrate the seventh year of Houston’s best bourbon bar with USD 7 signature Dr. Pepper Old Fashioned cocktails all day and night. Guests may also enjoy Bayou & Bottle’s Weekend Brunch from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm or the all-day menu, featuring Chef Gaby Jimenez’ delectable cuisine.

January 26, 27; February 9, 10, 14, 23, 24 – Ben Jackson’s Magic, Music & Mayhem: Delight the senses at Ben Jackson’s live one-man show, Magic, Music & Mayhem. This one-of-a-kind performance breathes new life into the ancient art by showcasing magic’s vitality in a truly immersive, close-up experience. Tickets from USD 55.

February 3 – Wellness Wonderland: Enjoy a day of interactive wellness experiences curated by fitness partner Michael Chabala, including his popular POWA and Joga fitness classes. Additional activations include golf lessons in the Topgolf Swing Suites, treatments from The Spa and Nail Bar, spiritual healing, juice bar, and a wellness plate at Bayou & Bottle. These complimentary experiences, taking place between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm, are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

February 11 – Sunday Showdown: Gather at Bayou & Bottle for the Sunday Showdown, where the best of the best will battle it out for the professional football championship. From 4:00 to 9:00 pm, guests can enjoy a special “Best of Bayou Burger Menu,” featuring some of the most popular specialty burgers with fries, including the Pimento & Bacon Jam Burger, Philly Cheeseburger, Burrata & Bacon Burger, Chicken Milanese Burger and the famous Bayou Burger. The bar team will serve specialty team-themed cocktails and flights from the more than 200 whiskies from around the world, while guests watch the Big Game on multiple big-screen televisions. Fans wearing swag of the winning team will enjoy a special treat at the end of the game. The Topgolf Swing Suites can also be reserved for private viewing parties.

February 14 – Valentine’s Dinner at Toro Toro: Guests are invited to celebrate their love with a memorable Valentine’s Dinner at Richard Sandoval’s Toro Toro. Diners will enjoy a complimentary aphrodisiac welcome cocktail before indulging on their favourite pan-Latin dishes from the acclaimed menu. Additionally, the signature La Bomba dessert will be themed for Cupid’s favourite holiday. Available from 5:30 to 11:00 pm, with live music from 6:30 to 9:30 pm, reservations are recommended. Guests may also enjoy the Hotel’s Celebrate Romance package, which includes a welcome bottle of Champagne and strawberries, breakfast for two through In-Room Dining, and a late check-out.

March-May: The Hotel is preparing for a busy spring season, with highlights including a retail pop-up by Kemo Sabe, just in time for Rodeo; Viva Abejas, Easter and Mother’s Day brunches at Toro Toro; the 5th Annual Celebrity H-Town Chefs Against Cancer; Derby Day and Garrison Brothers Release Parties at Bayou & Bottle; and an exclusive bar pop-up at Bandista.

Additionally, the Hotel invites guests to experience its season-long offerings of Burger Wednesdays, Weekend Brunch, and Guided Bourbon Tastings at Bayou & Bottle; “Suviche” Making Classes, and Guided Agave Tastings at Toro Toro; Mixology Classes; and POWA and Joga fitness classes by Sphere. Hotel guests may also enhance their holiday outfits with luxury accessories from Vivrelle’s on-property collection.

Wedding Planning Season – With venues for groups of all sizes, there is no better place for memorable weddings than Four Seasons Hotel Houston. The Hotel’s dedicated event professionals handle all details, including menu planning, décor, entertainment, and more, ensuring a most extraordinary celebration.

Guests are invited to plan ahead and save with the Advance Purchase offer, which includes up to 25 percent off the room rate when booking at least seven days in advance. For more information, visit online, call 800 734 4114 or contact your travel professional (chain code FS).