Discover Canada’s Top 50 Spas of 2023: Grotto Spa Reigns Supreme
In 2023, Canadians and visitors to Canada avidly pursued relaxation, crisp outdoor air, and rejuvenating hydrotherapy within their spa retreats. Vancouver Island’s Grotto Spa at Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort topped the charts, securing the prestigious No. 1 position, as revealed by Craig Oliver, the president of Spas of America.
The Top 50 Canada Spas awards showcases spa and wellness offerings from nine provinces, with Ontario leading with 19 and British Columbia and Quebec with nine each. Alberta had seven, Nova Scotia two, and Manitoba, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan each had one.
The Grotto Spa’s recognition coincides with the unveiling of its $2.5 million renovation, introducing an elevated experience with four cedar barrel saunas in an outdoor garden patio. Launching in mid-February, “The Grotto” aims to enhance the guest journey within the spa, offering a multifaceted experience surrounded by picturesque landscapes. The outdoor patio, beside the mineral pool, creates a serene oasis with cedar barrel saunas, outdoor showers, and scenic surroundings, fostering a tranquil sauna garden. Encouraging a two-hour communal journey, The Grotto promotes connections in a social environment while allowing for a personalized wellness experience amidst nature’s healing elements. Inspired by a global quest for optimal spa experiences, it provides a technology-free space for guests to be present and disconnect from digital distractions, as highlighted by Brian Cocks, managing director of Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort.
Spas of America’s annual Top 50 Canada Spas award offers insights into the most popular spas of the year based on unique page views and consumer choices at www.spasofamerica.com. New for 2023, all spas must also uphold a Google Reviews rating of 4.0 or higher to be considered for inclusion.
SPAS OF AMERICA’S TOP 50 CANADA SPAS OF 2023
Grotto Spa at Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort, Parksville, British Columbia
Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, The Blue Mountains, Ontario
Elora Mill Hotel & Spa, Elora, Ontario
Vetta Nordic Spa, Oro-Medonte, Ontario
Ste. Anne’s Spa, Grafton, Ontario
The Spa at White Oaks Resort, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
Mysa Nordic Spa & Resort, Saint Peters Bay, Prince Edward Island
The Pearle Hotel & Spa, Burlington, Ontario
Miraj Hammam Spa, Shangri-La Toronto, Ontario
Thermea Spa Village Whitby, Ontario
Boathouse Spa & Baths, Spas of America
ADVERTISEMENT
Boathouse Spa, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Victoria, British Columbia
Manitou Springs Resort & Mineral Spa, Manitou Beach, Saskatchewan
BALNEA, spa + réserve thermale, Bromont, Quebec
Thermea by Norkik Spa Nature, Winnipeg, Manitoba
100 Fountain Spa at Pillar and Post, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
Spa Eastman, Eastman, Quebec
Sensea Nordic Spa, Chester, Nova Scotia
The L Spa & Wellness Centre, Grande Prairie, Alberta
Spa InterContinental, InterContinental Toronto Centre, Ontario
Siberia Station Spa, Lac-Beaufort, Quebec
Nordik Spa-Nature, Spas of America
Nordik Spa-Nature, Chelsea, Quebec
The Spa at Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, Alberta
SpaTerre, The Josie Hotel, Rossland, British Columbia
Spa Bolton, Bolton-Est, Quebec
Spa Grande Nature, Cedar Meadows Resort & Spa, Timmins, Ontario
The Spa at Four Seasons Whistler Resort, British Columbia
The Spa at Langdon Hall, Cambridge, Ontario
The St. Regis Toronto Spa, Ontario
Millcroft Spa, The Millcroft Inn & Spa, Alton, Ontario
Pacific Mist Spa, Kingfisher Oceanside Resort, Royston, British Columbia
Kananaskis Nordic Spa, Mountains, Spas of America
Kananaskis Nordic Spa, Kananaskis Village, Alberta
Spa myBlend, The Ritz-Carlton Toronto, Ontario
Le Nordique Spa Stoneham, Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury, Quebec
Secret Garden Spa, Prince of Wales Hotel, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
The Spa at Manoir du lac William, Saint-Ferdinand, Quebec
The Hydrothermal Spa at Oceanstone Resort, Indian Harbour, Nova Scotia
The Spa at The Old Mill, Etobicoke, Ontario
Rosewood Spa, Sheraton Hotel Newfoundland, St. John’s, Newfoundland
Scandinave Spa Whistler, British Columbia
Spa Nordic Station, Quebec City, Quebec
Christienne Fallsview Spa, Sheraton Fallsview Hotel, Spas of America
Christienne Fallsview Spa, Sheraton Fallsview Hotel, Niagara Falls, Ontario
Banff Upper Hot Springs, Alberta
One Wellness Spa, Solara Resort, Canmore, Alberta
Elmwood Spa, Toronto, Ontario
Spa du Manoir Saint-Sauveur, Quebec
Fairmont Spa Jasper Park Lodge, Alberta
Sense, A Rosewood Spa, Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Vancouver, British Columbia
Ancient Cedars Spa at Wickaninnish Inn, Tofino, British Columbia
Fairmont Spa at Fairmont Banff Springs, Alberta
Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont Pacific Rim, Vancouver, British Columbia
Willow Stream Spa, Fairmont Pacific Rim, Spas of America
Source: Based on Google Analytics data from January 1 to December 31, 2023. Rankings are established by assessing the volume of unique page views generated by spa and wellness travel enthusiasts visiting Spas of America annually. To be considered, spas must uphold a Google Reviews rating of 4.0 or higher. The Top 50 Canada Spas of 2023 represents the top 10% of spa listings featured on www.spasofamerica.com.