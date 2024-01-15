Discover Canada’s Top 50 Spas of 2023: Grotto Spa Reigns Supreme

In 2023, Canadians and visitors to Canada avidly pursued relaxation, crisp outdoor air, and rejuvenating hydrotherapy within their spa retreats. Vancouver Island’s Grotto Spa at Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort topped the charts, securing the prestigious No. 1 position, as revealed by Craig Oliver, the president of Spas of America.

The Top 50 Canada Spas awards showcases spa and wellness offerings from nine provinces, with Ontario leading with 19 and British Columbia and Quebec with nine each. Alberta had seven, Nova Scotia two, and Manitoba, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan each had one.

The Grotto Spa’s recognition coincides with the unveiling of its $2.5 million renovation, introducing an elevated experience with four cedar barrel saunas in an outdoor garden patio. Launching in mid-February, “The Grotto” aims to enhance the guest journey within the spa, offering a multifaceted experience surrounded by picturesque landscapes. The outdoor patio, beside the mineral pool, creates a serene oasis with cedar barrel saunas, outdoor showers, and scenic surroundings, fostering a tranquil sauna garden. Encouraging a two-hour communal journey, The Grotto promotes connections in a social environment while allowing for a personalized wellness experience amidst nature’s healing elements. Inspired by a global quest for optimal spa experiences, it provides a technology-free space for guests to be present and disconnect from digital distractions, as highlighted by Brian Cocks, managing director of Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort.



Spas of America’s annual Top 50 Canada Spas award offers insights into the most popular spas of the year based on unique page views and consumer choices at www.spasofamerica.com. New for 2023, all spas must also uphold a Google Reviews rating of 4.0 or higher to be considered for inclusion.

SPAS OF AMERICA’S TOP 50 CANADA SPAS OF 2023

Grotto Spa at Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort, Parksville, British Columbia

Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, The Blue Mountains, Ontario

Elora Mill Hotel & Spa, Elora, Ontario

Vetta Nordic Spa, Oro-Medonte, Ontario

Ste. Anne’s Spa, Grafton, Ontario

The Spa at White Oaks Resort, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

Mysa Nordic Spa & Resort, Saint Peters Bay, Prince Edward Island

The Pearle Hotel & Spa, Burlington, Ontario

Miraj Hammam Spa, Shangri-La Toronto, Ontario

Thermea Spa Village Whitby, Ontario

Boathouse Spa & Baths, Spas of America

ADVERTISEMENT

Boathouse Spa, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Victoria, British Columbia

Manitou Springs Resort & Mineral Spa, Manitou Beach, Saskatchewan

BALNEA, spa + réserve thermale, Bromont, Quebec

Thermea by Norkik Spa Nature, Winnipeg, Manitoba

100 Fountain Spa at Pillar and Post, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

Spa Eastman, Eastman, Quebec

Sensea Nordic Spa, Chester, Nova Scotia

The L Spa & Wellness Centre, Grande Prairie, Alberta

Spa InterContinental, InterContinental Toronto Centre, Ontario

Siberia Station Spa, Lac-Beaufort, Quebec

Nordik Spa-Nature, Spas of America

Nordik Spa-Nature, Chelsea, Quebec

The Spa at Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, Alberta

SpaTerre, The Josie Hotel, Rossland, British Columbia

Spa Bolton, Bolton-Est, Quebec

Spa Grande Nature, Cedar Meadows Resort & Spa, Timmins, Ontario

The Spa at Four Seasons Whistler Resort, British Columbia

The Spa at Langdon Hall, Cambridge, Ontario

The St. Regis Toronto Spa, Ontario

Millcroft Spa, The Millcroft Inn & Spa, Alton, Ontario

Pacific Mist Spa, Kingfisher Oceanside Resort, Royston, British Columbia

Kananaskis Nordic Spa, Mountains, Spas of America

Kananaskis Nordic Spa, Kananaskis Village, Alberta

Spa myBlend, The Ritz-Carlton Toronto, Ontario

Le Nordique Spa Stoneham, Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury, Quebec

Secret Garden Spa, Prince of Wales Hotel, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

The Spa at Manoir du lac William, Saint-Ferdinand, Quebec

The Hydrothermal Spa at Oceanstone Resort, Indian Harbour, Nova Scotia

The Spa at The Old Mill, Etobicoke, Ontario

Rosewood Spa, Sheraton Hotel Newfoundland, St. John’s, Newfoundland

Scandinave Spa Whistler, British Columbia

Spa Nordic Station, Quebec City, Quebec

Christienne Fallsview Spa, Sheraton Fallsview Hotel, Spas of America

Christienne Fallsview Spa, Sheraton Fallsview Hotel, Niagara Falls, Ontario

Banff Upper Hot Springs, Alberta

One Wellness Spa, Solara Resort, Canmore, Alberta

Elmwood Spa, Toronto, Ontario

Spa du Manoir Saint-Sauveur, Quebec

Fairmont Spa Jasper Park Lodge, Alberta

Sense, A Rosewood Spa, Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Vancouver, British Columbia

Ancient Cedars Spa at Wickaninnish Inn, Tofino, British Columbia

Fairmont Spa at Fairmont Banff Springs, Alberta

Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont Pacific Rim, Vancouver, British Columbia

Willow Stream Spa, Fairmont Pacific Rim, Spas of America

Source: Based on Google Analytics data from January 1 to December 31, 2023. Rankings are established by assessing the volume of unique page views generated by spa and wellness travel enthusiasts visiting Spas of America annually. To be considered, spas must uphold a Google Reviews rating of 4.0 or higher. The Top 50 Canada Spas of 2023 represents the top 10% of spa listings featured on www.spasofamerica.com.