IHG Hotels & Resorts newest brand, Vignette™ Collection, announces first property in Porto, Portugal



IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, has announced the signing of its latest Luxury and Lifestyle hotel, Casa da Companhia in Porto, Portugal. The newest addition to the company’s youngest brand, Vignette Collection, is set to open in late 2022.

In August 2021, Vignette Collection became the sixth addition to IHG’s brand portfolio in the past four years, taking it to 17 in total across nearly 6,000 hotels in more than 100 countries. Vignette Collection is a family of one-of-a-kind exclusive hotels curated for guests seeking rich and varied independent stay experiences. Where luxury meets purpose, Vignette Collection hotels weave responsibility, community, and locality together and exist to make a positive impact in every way.

With Portugal a key growth market for IHG, this latest signing further strengthens the company’s Luxury and Lifestyle presence in the country, joining properties such as InterContinental Porto, InterContinental Lisbon and InterContinental Cascais-Estoril. Casa da Companhia is the latest addition to the brand’s current signings in Vienna, Austria, Thailand and Australia, and Vignette Collection’s presence is set to be particularly strong in Portugal, with the openings of two further Vignette Collection properties, Dona Filipa Hotel and Penina Hotel & Golf Resort, currently being developed in Portugal’s Algarve region.

IHG’s Vignette Collection will give owners of world-class independent hotels the opportunity to retain their distinctive identity, while benefitting from a global scale and Luxury and Lifestyle expertise. Vignette Collection hotels are unique in their own right, with their own distinct outlook and story to tell, and this new signing is no exception.

Comprising 40 luxury suites, Casa da Companhia is one of the most prestigious buildings on Rua das Flores (Flowers Street) and the interiors of this historic building have been restored to their original 18th century design for the hotel’s re-opening as a Vignette Collection property.

With its high-end boutique feel, Casa da Companhia provides authentic luxury within Porto’s picturesque Clérigos district. Featuring a spa, fitness suite, indoor and outdoor pools and an outdoor terrace, the hotel is ideal for guests wanting to make the most of their stay and enjoy a serene ambience within the city. Furthermore, the hotel’s signature restaurant is set to be a standout for guests and locals alike, with a freshly revived menu currently being developed.

The hotel also marks the third partnership between IHG Hotels & Resorts and MERCAN Group, having previously partnered on pipeline European openings; Holiday Inn Express Evora and Holiday Inn Express Porto.

Commenting on this signing, Willemijn Geels, VP Development, Europe at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said; “We are delighted to be announcing Porto’s first Vignette Collection signing this year, expected by the end of 2022. The Vignette Collection is a portfolio of luxurious, distinctive, elegant and intriguing properties – characteristics all of which Casa da Companhia certainly exudes. The new hotel is in one of the best locations in Porto, in the heart of the city. We are excited to welcome guests not only to this fantastic destination, but to experience Vignette Collection first-hand.

Portugal remains a hugely important growth market for us and Porto, of course, has so much to offer travellers, being easily accessible from central Europe and at the fore of modern Portuguese culture. We are particularly proud to be breathing new life into a beautiful heritage building and guests are sure to love the newly refreshed facilities at Casa da Companhia.”

IHG currently has 17 hotels in Portugal, and eight pipeline properties slated for future openings.