IHG Hotels & Resorts heralds two new signings in Budapest with BDPST Group

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, is delighted to announce two new signings – both brand debuts for Hungary - in the beautiful capital city of Budapest.

The signings are Verno House Budapest, Vignette Collection, which is set to open in summer 2023 under a franchise agreement, and voco Budapest which is due to open in late 2023 with a management agreement. Both properties have been signed with owner BDPST Group, a Hungarian-based capital investment company and one of Hungary’s largest hotel owners and operators within the upscale and luxury hospitality market.

Verno House Budapest, opened on 15th December 2022 as a luxury lifestyle hotel under the Botaniq collection, a lifestyle umbrella brand of BDPST Group. In summer 2023, Verno House will be franchised by IHG Hotels & Resorts to become a Vignette Collection property. The hotel is based in a sought-after city-centre location overlooking Liberty Square, home to many of the city’s diplomatic buildings and close to major attractions such as St Stephen Basilica, Danube Promenade and Andrassy Avenue. The one-of-a-kind 50-key hotel will have a restaurant with bar, a library room which can be used as a flexible meeting space, and a small wellness area and gym.

The 137-key voco Budapest is due to open in December 2023, following a refurbishment of an already operating D8 hotel, currently managed by BDPST Group. Ideal for leisure and business guests due to its central location, there will be a lively restaurant on site which will be the hub of the hotel, and guests can expect many thoughtful touches from cosy bedding made from recycled materials to a locally inspired treat on arrival. Nearby attractions include Vorosmarty Square, home to the city’s most famous Christmas market, which has an abundance of wooden market stalls selling handmade gifts, mulled wine and local delicacies.

István Tiborcz, Owner of BDPST Group said, “It is an honour that IHG Hotels & Resorts chose us to enter the Hungarian market with these two trendy lifestyle brands. We are confident that this partnership will be prosperous for both parties as we will unlock tremendous synergies by working together. BDPST Group’s mission is to create cultural values by opening these two properties and IHG is the right partner with whom to achieve our objectives.”

Commenting on both signings, Karin Sheppard, SVP, MD, Europe at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to announce two new signings in the elegant city of Budapest. Hungary is one of several growth areas across Europe for IHG and we are looking forward to working closely with BDPST Group to bring both brands to the forefront of Budapest’s flourishing hotel scene, and welcome guests visiting for leisure, business or indeed both.”

IHG currently has three properties in Budapest; InterContinental Budapest, Crowne Plaza Budapest and Holiday Inn – Budapest Budaörs. Furthermore, Kimpton Budapest is set to open in 2025.

Budapest continues to see a rise in visitors due to its many popular landmarks and attractions which include the architectural melting pot that is Buda Castle; Széchenyi Baths with its colonnades and steaming outdoor thermal pools, and Central Market Hall with its plethora of food outlets.