Beat the Winter Blues with the Hilton Sale

According to Hilton’s 2023 Trends Report, over half (59%) of Brits hope to travel just as much – if not more – in 2023 compared to 2022

Whether travellers look to explore exciting new destinations or revisit their favourite places, Hilton has launched its Winter Sale offering holidaymakers who book by 31 January 2023 discounted rates of up to 20%* off weekend hotel stays across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

With more than 450 properties to choose from - travellers are sure to find their perfect break, whether looking to unwind in the amethyst Turkish baths at Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, soak up the sun on the private beach at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeriah or sleep steps away from iconic London attractions like St Paul’s Cathedral at Lost Property St Paul’s London, Curio Collection by Hilton.

Savings are available across the entire portfolio of Hilton brands including Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Hampton by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn, offering discounts on stays taking place until 24 April 2023. Travellers with a free Hilton Honors account will benefit from the biggest savings and exclusive perks.

*The Hilton Winter Sale offers travellers savings of up to 15% - and an additional 5% for Hilton Honors members when booking direct, across all Hilton brands. Limited availability applies at the advertised rate. Offer available for weekend stays booked between December 20 2022 and January 31 2023 for bookings through direct and all other approved channels. Stay to be completed on weekends between December 21 2022 through until April 24 2023. For purposes of this offer, “weekend” is defined as Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday nights and in Middle East (excluding the UAE, Turkey, Lebanon, Morocco, Africa) as Thursday, Friday and/or Saturday nights. Bookings between December 20 2022 – January 9 2023 must book a minimum of 1 day before arrival. Bookings between January 10 2023 – January 31 2023 must book a minimum of 3 days before arrival.