IHG Hotels & Resorts Debuts Vignette Collection in Europe with Casa da Companhia in Porto, Portugal

IHG Hotels & Resorts announces the first Vignette Collection hotel in Europe as Casa da Companhia opens in the centre of Porto, Portugal.

Vignette Collection, the newest brand in IHG’s fast-growing luxury and lifestyle portfolio, is a family of distinct luxury hotels connected by a shared vision that travel can benefit local people and places. Situated in the heart of Porto, Casa da Companhia embraces the cultural vibe of one of Portugal’s most majestic cities, enticing guests to soak up the atmosphere of the city.

Casa da Companhia, like all Vignette Collection hotels, offers a unique travel experience with a distinct outlook and story to tell. This new hotel is in the prestigious and picturesque Clérigos district of Porto, ideal for guests looking to enjoy the serene ambience and historical roots of the city.

With its high-end boutique feel, the hotel has 40 rooms including three suites, a luxurious spa featuring treatments from Holiclinica, a fitness suite, heated indoor and outdoor pools and an outdoor terrace. This truly unique property offers timeless design in one of the city’s most emblematic houses. It is located just five minutes walking distance from São Bento Station, and on the doorstep of the main city attractions – such as the medieval architecture of the city’s buildings, the plentiful gardens boasting a myriad of colourful flowers or the cosmopolitan port area filled with cafes, bars and eateries.

Tom Rowntree, Vice President of Luxury & Lifestyle Brands at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are excited to bring Vignette Collection to Europe, this debut opening is the first of many planned in the region and marks the fifth globally, since the brand was launched a year ago. The opening of Casa da Companhia speaks to our focus on delivering one-of-a-kind hotels and memorable experiences alongside a commitment to more responsible travel. It is another exciting addition to the over 6,000 properties within IHG Hotels & Resorts and accessible by the reimagined IHG One Rewards loyalty programme. We look forward to creating lasting experiences and unexpected connections at Casa da Companhia for our guests.”

Porto is known for its gastronomic experiences. Casa da Companhia carries on the trend with its restaurant and bar located on vibrant Flower Street. The Executive Chef has created an authentic Mediterranean gastronomic experience, with dishes inspired by his childhood memories, his roots and experience acquired over the years. In an atmosphere of refinement and sophistication, the restaurant presents a menu with nuances of spices from the routes of India, through a range of dishes based on international trends, with a focus on local produce from the Porto coast, plains and Trás-os-Montes mountains.

Vignette Collection hotels infuse unexpected moments into the stay experience, known as ‘Memorable Rituals’, which add a special something to remember every stay. As the former headquarters of Real Companhia Velha, the famous Port company, guests can experience the tradition of ‘fire opening’ a bottle of Port, while enjoying a glass paired with a chocolate truffle, every Wednesday and Saturday from 6pm to 7pm.

At Vignette Collection’s core is the belief that travel should champion everyone, and each hotel’s ‘Means for Good’ is thoughtfully chosen to seamlessly integrate into its local community. Casa da Companhia is proud to partner with Escola de Hotelaria e Turismo do Porto to support the next generation who wish to pursue careers in hospitality, through mentoring and internships at the hotel.

Building the experience further, guests will also have access to a best-in-class loyalty programme, IHG One Rewards, which is centred around its guests – giving them richer benefits tailored to their needs and more ways to earn than ever before, all powered by leading technology on its new mobile app.

Casa da Companhia is Vignette Collection’s fifth hotel to open, including Yours Truly DC in the U.S., Hotel X Brisbane Fortitude Valley in Australia and Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok in Thailand. Future openings span from El Gran Encomendero in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and The Gwendolyn in Oregon’s wine country to Carlton Al Moaibed Hotel in Saudi Arabia, House of Chinhara in Zimbabwe and RIHGA Royal Hotel Osaka in Japan. The brand has 12 hotels in the pipeline, and more than 100 properties globally are anticipated to join over the next 10 years.*

For more on Casa da Companhia, visit the hotel’s website or follow @vignettehotels and @casadacompanhia on Instagram. Rooms start from €220 per double room, per night.