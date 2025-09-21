IHG Hotels & Resorts and Delta Business Traveler Partner to Expand Business Travel Benefits

As global business travel continues to recover, with spending projected to grow by 6.6 percent year over year in 2025 according to the Global Business Travel Association’s Business Travel Index Outlook, IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) is expanding its support for U.S. small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through a new partnership with Delta Business Traveler.

IHG’s long-standing SME travel program, IHG Business Edge, has been a trusted solution since its launch in 2018, now serving tens of thousands of enrolled business accounts globally. This new collaboration connects IHG Business Edge with the newly launched Delta Business Traveler (DBT) platform, reaching millions of eligible highly engaged SkyMiles Members.

SMEs who enroll in Delta Business Traveler can now enjoy access to offers from both Delta and partners like IHG Business Edge. As part of the partnership, eligible DBT members who join IHG Business Edge over the next 12 months will receive a fast-track to IHG One Rewards Platinum Elite status, unlocking benefits such as room upgrades, bonus points, flexible check-in and check-out, and milestone rewards.

Mark Sergot, SVP Global Sales, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We’re proud to partner with Delta Business Traveler to bring even more value to small-and-medium-sized businesses. IHG Business Edge is designed to simplify hotel booking for SMEs while delivering meaningful savings, loyalty benefits, and access to exclusive offers. Our established presence in the SME travel space underscores IHG as a trusted partner, and this collaboration allows us to extend benefits to an even broader audience. It’s another step forward in helping SMEs travel smarter, save more, and be rewarded.”

Benjamin van der Horst, General Manager – Loyalty Partnerships and Small Business Strategy, Delta Air Lines, said: “At Delta, we know that small businesses and entrepreneurs are driving innovation and growth across the economy. Delta Business Traveler was created to support them with meaningful benefits that make business travel easier and more rewarding. Through our collaboration with IHG Business Edge, we are expanding that support even further—offering access to hotel rewards, loyalty recognition, and exclusive offers that help Delta Business Travelers get the most out of every trip.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This initiative reflects IHG’s commitment to delivering meaningful value to SMEs and builds on a series of strategic collaborations with other leading brands, including Hertz and Singapore Airlines. To learn more or sign up for IHG Business Edge, visit https://businessedge.ihg.com.