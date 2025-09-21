IHG Hotels & Resorts signs Crowne Plaza near Disneyland Paris

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, announces the signing of Crowne Plaza Paris - Marne-la-Vallée, in partnership with Danish real estate company, Proark. Expected to be fully converted in the second half of 2026, the Magny-le-Hongre hotel will strengthen IHG’s leisure portfolio with convenient access just 10-minutes from Disneyland Paris, one of Europe’s top attractions.

Crowne Plaza Paris - Marne-la-Vallée will join a growing portfolio of more than 90 open Crowne Plaza hotels in Europe, and a further 17 in the development pipeline, including the imminent openings of Crowne Plaza Dushanbe (Tajikistan) and Crowne Plaza Istanbul West (Türkiye).

Located in Magny-le-Hongre, an area known for its picturesque landscape and local heritage, visitors can enjoy walks along the scenic hills of the Grand Morin or explore landmarks like the 11th century church of Sainte-Geneviève. For families, Crowne Plaza Paris - Marne-la-Vallée will offer unparalleled convenience to Disneyland Paris, one of Europe’s most popular theme parks.

The 250-room property will feature an indoor and outdoor swimming pool and wellness area, two restaurants, social space and a bar for guests to unwind and relax. Crowne Plaza Paris - Marne-la-Vallée will also be an ideal destination for hosting conferences or gatherings, with large state-of-the-art meeting spaces available, including a ballroom, designed to maximise flexibility, functionality and purpose.

(Mrs) Willemijn Geels, Vice President, Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “Crowne Plaza Paris - Marne-la-Vallée represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring one of the world’s largest premium hotel brands to a landmark leisure destination. France continues to be a key market for IHG, and I’m proud to see our momentum in the premium segment, with over 10 properties open and pipeline, in the country.

We’re particularly pleased to be partnering with Proark, who have placed their trust in IHG and our Crowne Plaza brand to deliver strong returns for them and this exceptional property. We look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to this spectacular destination when the hotel opens its doors in 2026.”

(Mr) Michael Brag, Chairman of Magny-le-Hongre Hotel, Proark, said: “This project marks an exciting new chapter for our Magny-le-Hongre property, and we’re proud to embark on this journey with IHG Hotels & Resorts – a partner who shares our values and vision. Once doors open in 2026, Crowne Plaza Paris - Marne-la-Vallée will reflect our commitment to modern design and sustainability, to not only meet, but elevate, the guest experience in France.”

Crowne Plaza is a globally trusted premium brand with over 400 properties in key city, airport, resort, and suburban destinations around the world, offering purpose-driven design, thoughtful amenities and service focused on connection. The brand’s recent refresh, featuring a new visual identity and enhanced guest-facing programmes designed with blended travel in mind, reinforces its role as a pioneer and thought leader in the premium hotel space.

Crowne Plaza Paris - Marne-la-Vallée joins a growing portfolio of 70* open hotels in France, and a further 10* in development, with recent signings including the brand debut of IHG’s Vignette Collection in France, in the picturesque town of Théoule-sur-Mer.

*Numbers as at 30 June 2025 unless otherwise stated