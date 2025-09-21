Conrad Hotels & Resorts Debuts in Germany with the Opening of Conrad Hamburg

Hilton announces the highly anticipated opening of Conrad Hamburg, marking the brand’s debut in Germany. Featuring 283 exquisite guest rooms and suites, the hotel is housed within the historic Levantehaus, a renowned Art Nouveau building designed by architects Franz Bach and Carl Bensel, dating back to 1912. Paying tribute to both the building’s provenance and the architecture’s musical and cultural influences, the hotel is an art-filled urban sanctuary.

Echoing the building’s artistic spirit, Conrad Hamburg showcases a thoughtfully curated collection of works from both emerging and established German contemporary artists. Located across the second to eighth floors of the Levantehaus, the hotel features striking installations such as Ada Isensee’s coloured leaded glass ceiling, visible from every floor and serving as a vibrant centrepiece that connects the hotel’s spaces.

Refined Accommodations Inspired by Hanseatic Elegance

Conrad Hamburg’s 283 guest rooms and suites seamlessly blend contemporary luxury with subtle nods to the city’s maritime heritage. Many of the rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase views of Hamburg’s evolving cityscape, while interiors showcase a sophisticated palette of deep blues, warm greys, dark reds and rich copper tones reminiscent of the city’s industrial heritage. The hotel offers 28 studios with convenient kitchenettes, alongside 29 elegantly appointed suites.

The crown jewel is Conrad Hamburg’s largest Presidential Suite, spanning an impressive 232 square metres of luxurious space with a private balcony and fireplace. This remarkable residence features expansive living areas, modern amenities including an espresso machine, and unparalleled comfort, setting a new standard for luxury hospitality in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With Conrad Hamburg, we’re not just expanding our award-winning luxury brand, we’re making a statement about our commitment to Europe’s most iconic destinations and to the German market. Hamburg’s maritime heritage, vibrant cultural scene and thriving business hub make it a great destination for both business and leisure travellers, and the ideal setting for Conrad Hotels & Resorts’ debut in Germany. This launch brings our distinctive approach to luxury hospitality to this dynamic city” said Simon Vincent CBE, president, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Hilton.

Exceptional Spa & Fitness Offerings and Event Spaces

Guests can enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness centre, which forms part of an expansive 1,000-square-metre spa and fitness area. The spa, set to open soon, will offer a tranquil retreat featuring Hamburg’s longest indoor pool, luxury treatments, and a sauna and steam bath, as well as an extensive range of wellness services.

Inspired Meetings and Events

The hotel features an executive lounge and nine distinctive event venues with abundant natural light, including flexible conference spaces that seamlessly adapt from intimate 43-square-metre boardrooms to spacious 228-square-metre areas accommodating up to 220 guests.

Culinary Excellence with Latin American Flair

Conrad Hamburg’s culinary destination, GRETA OTO restaurant, offers guests an imaginative gastronomic experience focused on vibrant Latin American cuisine. Named after a tropical butterfly, known for its transparency and constant metamorphosis, GRETA OTO invites guests on a culinary journey through the diverse flavours of Central and South America. The restaurant’s sophisticated interior features a multifaceted design, with fine woods, and exquisite textiles, layered to create an atmosphere that evolves with the rhythm of the day. Accommodating 110 guests, with an additional 48 seats on the sunny courtyard terrace, GRETA OTO balances elegance and energy to create a vibrant social hub.

The menu at GRETA OTO features South American specialties including Peruvian ceviche, Brazilian beef tenderloin, grilled octopus, and freshly prepared guacamole. The cuisine reflects a deep respect for traditional Amazonian flavours, artfully blended with modern techniques and international influences.



For more intimate gatherings, La Mesa offers an exclusive private dining setting for up to 12 guests, perfect for special occasions and business meetings. The culinary journey continues at GRETA OTO Bar, where guests can elegantly conclude their evening with signature cocktails such as the GRETA OTO Pisco Sour at the oval bar counter or intimate window-side seating. A cigar lounge adjacent to the bar offers a refined atmosphere for discerning guests.

“The debut of Conrad Hamburg expands our guests’ opportunities to immerse themselves in one of Europe’s most dynamic cultural destinations. Through our personalised approach to artful and authentic hospitality, we invite both visitors and locals to discover Hamburg’s remarkable heritage through meaningful experiences that allow guests to connect deeply with the city’s rich cultural landscape,” said Dino Michael, senior vice president and category head, luxury brands, Hilton.

Located in the heart of Hamburg’s Kunstmeile (Art Mile), Conrad Hamburg provides the ideal base for guests looking to fully immerse in the city’s art and culture. Nearby landmarks including Hamburg’s magnificent City Hall, the serene Alster lakes, and the vibrant HafenCity district with the iconic Elbphilharmonie are all within easy walking distance. Excellent connections to Hamburg Central Station and the airport also ensure seamless connectivity for international travellers.

Conrad Hamburg is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels receive access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.

The hotel is located at Bugenhagenstraße 8, 20095 Hamburg, Germany. To celebrate this opening, Hilton Honors members will receive additional bonus points for qualifying stays. Terms and conditions apply. For more information on the hotel or reservations for stays, click here.

Rates from €300 per night, based on two people sharing // €250 per night for Hilton Honors members.