IHG doubles up on Vignette Collection one-of-a-kind stays in Vietnam

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, announces the signing of a Vignette Collection property in Ho Chi Minh City, in partnership with LCK Hospitality Company Limited – a family business specialising in hospitality development and art dealerships.

The 52-key hotel will join IHG’s fast-growing Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio when it opens its doors to domestic and international guests – including IHG One Rewards members – in Vietnam later this year.

As the second Vignette Collection property signed in the country, after Moire Hoi An, Vignette Collection – By IHG, and the first of the brand to open in Ho Chi Minh City, it will join a growing collection of 23 open hotels and 38 pipeline properties globally.

Vignette Collection, IHG’s first collection brand, represents a family of one-of-a-kind hotels in destinations to remember. It combines each property’s individual identity with the brand’s collective vision to offer a more authentic travel experience through the key hallmarks of ‘Memorable Rituals’ and ‘A Means For Good’.

Dinh Trong Khoa, Director, Development, Vietnam, IHG Hotels & Resorts said: “We are excited to keep growing and strengthening our leading position in Luxury & Lifestyle hospitality in Vietnam by introducing our Vignette Collection brand to Ho Chi Minh City, in partnership with LCK Hospitality Company Limited.

“It has been a pleasure to collaborate closely together throughout the development journey of this outstanding hotel. Together, we are bringing to life our shared vision for this property, with the joint aim of delivering great stay experiences to our guests for many years to come.

“We’re also proud to accelerate the great growth momentum of Vignette Collection. We’re confident this hotel will emulate the success of the recently opened Moire Hoi An, Vignette Collection – By IHG as it becomes the brand’s second property in Vietnam.”

Mr. Trang Hai Dang, Director, Asset Management, LCK Hospitality Company Limited said: “We are thrilled to partner with IHG for our first hotel project. When considering the best brand for this property, above all we wanted a proven model of success, and were highly impressed by the successful launch of Moire Hoi An, Vignette Collection – By IHG which provides travellers with unique and authentic stay experiences, inspired by its location.

“The new property will be located alongside antique and art galleries and in close proximity to the Fine Arts Museum. As art dealers, we want to bring to life the rich artistry of Vietnamese charm and culture in a one-of-a-kind stay which will tie in nicely with its location. We look forward to introducing this truly distinctive Vietnamese stay to our guests when it opens.”

Half an hour drive from Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the hotel will be situated in the city centre, less than one kilometre away from must-visit local attractions such as Ben Thanh Market, Independence Palace, Saigon Notre-Dame Basilica and Saigon Opera House.

Vietnam is enjoying strong travel demand with 10.7 million international visitors in first six months of 2025, a 21% increase year-on-year, supported by visa-free travel and increased flight connectivity. Travellers to Ho Chi Minh City also continue to increase, attracted by the city’s vibrant mix of historical sites, cultural attractions, bustling markets and a wonderful culinary scene. International visitors reached 3.8 million in the same period, an increase of 44% year-on-year, while domestic visitors numbered over 18 million, up 7% year-on-year.

IHG currently operates 20 hotels under eight brands in Vietnam, with a pipeline of 22 properties. Some 60% of its existing portfolio in the country is in the Luxury & Lifestyle segment, comprising many of its world-famous brands: Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection and Hotel Indigo.