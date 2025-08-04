Hotel Indigo opens new flagship hotel in Clerkenwell – the Historic Creative Hub of London

Hotel Indigo, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, today announces the opening of Hotel Indigo London Clerkenwell—marking the brand’s latest addition to its UK & Ireland portfolio. Located at 2 Clerkenwell Road, just a five-minute walk from Farringdon Station, Hotel Indigo London Clerkenwell brings the brand’s signature neighbourhood storytelling to life, celebrating one of London’s most creative and design-forward districts.

Just as no two neighbourhoods are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are alike. Each is designed to uniquely reflect the local culture, character, and history of the surrounding area.

Taking its cues from Clerkenwell’s rich heritage in clockmakers, goldsmiths, and architects, Hotel Indigo Clerkenwell brings the local neighbourhood to life by evoking imagination and the spirit of invention. Each of the hotel’s 143 guest rooms are thoughtfully styled to reflect an architect’s studio, with the desk designed as an architect’s cutting mat, and the headboard mimicking rolls of blueprint poster tubes. Tributes to clockmaking can be found all around the hotel, including the guest room numbers shaped like a clock and set to the time of the room number. Modern comforts such as high-speed Wi-Fi, espresso machines, Urban Apothecary toiletries, and flexible workspaces strike the perfect balance between style and practicality.

Dining at the hotel reflects Clerkenwell’s vibrant culinary culture while paying homage to the area’s history – with three onsite food and beverage outlets to choose from. Wilderness Kitchen, the hotel’s all-day restaurant, celebrates Mediterranean-inspired vegetarian-friendly cuisine, crafted with seasonal British produce—a nod to the neighbourhood’s Italian roots and its proximity to Smithfield Market. Sabini Bar, named after the infamous 1920s Clerkenwell figure Charles Sabini, offers a refined space for signature cocktails, specialty coffee, and an expertly curated wine list. Hat and Feathers, a Grade II-listed Victorian pub within the hotel complete with a “Dickens Corner,” delivers a quintessential British pub experience, serving traditional dishes alongside a diverse selection of local and international ales.

At Hotel Indigo, restaurants and bars are informal yet elevated destinations—designed to become the heart of both the hotel and the local community. The entire food and beverage experience, from the local ingredients on our menus to the locally roasted coffee served in our restaurants, is thoughtfully crafted to celebrate the tastes and traditions of our neighbourhoods and to bring together those who love uncovering new experiences.

Keith Davies, Owner of Hotel Indigo London Clerkenwell, said: “As a family-owned hotel, we’ve taken great care to restore and shape the property to reflect Clerkenwell’s creative legacy. We’re proud to offer a warm, design-rich environment that honours the spirit of the neighbourhood.”

James Olivier, General Manager, added: “Hotel Indigo London Clerkenwell invites guests to discover the stories of this fascinating part of London. From local design influences woven into our interiors to thoughtfully crafted food and drink experiences, we’re here to create memorable stays that connect our guests to the soul of Clerkenwell.”

Hotel Indigo London Clerkenwell also features two meeting and event rooms, located above Hat and Feathers. With natural daylight and period detailing, the spaces can host up to 60 guests and are suited to board meetings, workshops, private dining or networking events. The Hat and Feathers pub is also available for exclusive hire for larger events and gatherings.

Guests can enjoy added value during their stay with a £40 food and beverage credit, redeemable across the hotel’s restaurants, bar, pub, or via in-room dining. This offer is available when booking online through the hotel’s offers page.

Hotel Indigo London Clerkenwell also welcomes four-legged companions with its Pet Getaway package, offering treats on arrival and an in-room dog bed to ensure a comfortable stay for canine guests.

Ideally placed for both business and leisure travellers, the hotel is just minutes from major transport links and offers direct access to Heathrow and Gatwick airports via the Elizabeth Line and Thameslink. Room rates start from £260 per night.

For more on Hotel Indigo London Clerkenwell, visit the hotel’s website or follow @ihghotels, @hotelindigo and @hotelindigolondonclerkenwell on Instagram.