Qatar Airways Partners with Academy Award-Winning Composer Hans Zimmer for a Signature Symphony

Qatar Airways has unveiled an iconic partnership with the multiple Oscar and Grammy award-winning composer Hans Zimmer to create a new sonic identity for the airline, featuring a signature sound that will elevate the passenger experience onboard and beyond.

The exclusive score will be featured across Qatar Airways’ onboard music and will also be released as a full musical album on major streaming platforms and the airline’s official channels. This collaboration with the world-renowned composer reflects Qatar Airways’ commitment to delivering memorable and emotionally resonant journeys.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: “At Qatar Airways, we aim to inspire the world with every new horizon and music plays a powerful role in shaping the emotional journey of our passengers, both in the air and on the ground. We are thrilled to partner with Hans Zimmer to compose our new signature music, exclusively for Qatar Airways. This bespoke soundscape will be more than just music; it will be a reflection of our brand’s elegance and ambition. Our partnership with Hans Zimmer marks a bold new chapter in the Qatar Airways experience, one that deepens the emotional connection with our passengers and enhances every moment of their journey.”

Hans Zimmer said: “It’s an honour to collaborate with Qatar Airways on this visionary project. Together, we’re crafting a sonic experience that reflects the beauty of travel and the pioneering spirit that defines this world-class airline.”

Qatar Airways is synonymous with excellence, and the creation of its new signature sound is part of its evolving brand identity. The airline channels its ethos of reimagining what is possible into its partnership with Hans Zimmer, to develop a soundscape that taps into the human experiences that are at the heart of every Qatar Airways journey.

This initiative marks the debut of Qatar Airways’ new audio identity and represents a long-term partnership between the airline and Hans Zimmer.