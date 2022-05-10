IHG announces the extension of its multiple development agreement across northern Europe with trista

Hotel Indigo Vienna

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, today announces the extension of its multi-property development agreement for the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and expands the growth ambition to Italy and Poland.

In 2022 alone, tristar GmbH will open four new Holiday Inn Express hotels and a Hotel Indigo in Vienna, marking the brand’s entry into the Austrian market. The announcement is a further development of IHG’s strong existing partnership with tristar GmbH, which is set to include a total of 60 hotels by 2035 with openings across all IHG collections including Luxury & Lifestyle, Premium and Essentials brands in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and Poland.

The DACH region continues to be a key strategic market for IHG, with 88 hotels currently open in Germany and 27 pipeline properties, including those operated by tristar GmbH. In Austria and Switzerland there are currently 17 hotels under operation, and six properties in the pipeline.

The tristar GmbH IHG hotel openings for this year, include:

Hotel Indigo Vienna - Naschmarkt

Embracing Vienna’s vibrant neighbourhoods and lesser-known eclecticism, Hotel Indigo Vienna is slated to open in May 2022. Comprising 158-design led rooms and suites and a stylish bar and restaurant, this hotel marks a brand debut for Hotel Indigo in Austria. The Austrian capital is loved by travellers the world over for its café culture, elegant architecture, and famous operas, and the new opening is set to bring a fresh flavour to the city, inviting local discoveries and an independent spirit.

Holiday Inn Express Fuerth

Opening in Autumn 2022, Holiday Inn Express Fuerth is located in Germany’s northern Bavaria region and will be the first IHG-branded hotel in the city. Known as the cloverleaf city, due to its abundance of green clovers, Fuerth boasts charming, traditional architecture, historical museums and local attractions. Holiday Inn Express Fuerth will bring modern, convenient amenities to the city, ideal for short stay leisure guests and business travellers.

Holiday Inn Express Remscheid

Located 20km east of Dusseldorf, Remscheid is known as ‘The Maritime City on the Mountain’, on account of its historic significance in Germany’s economic development. Holiday Inn Express Remscheid is set to open later this year and will provide Holiday Inn Express’ signature essentials including complimentary breakfasts, free wifi, power showers and quality mattresses to ensure guests enjoy a comfortable stay.

Holiday Inn Express Dusseldorf Airport

Following the recent openings of voco Dusseldorf Seestern and Holiday Inn Express Dusseldorf - Hauptbahnhof, IHG continues its growing momentum in the city with the opening of Holiday Inn Express Dusseldorf Airport. Comprising 324 rooms, the hotel will be one of the largest Holiday Inn Express hotels in Europe when it opens later this year. As business and leisure travel returns to Europe, Holiday Inn Express Dusseldorf Airport will be well appointed to meet each traveller’s essential needs pre or post flight, being conveniently located for the city’s international airport.

Most recently signed:

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Monheim am Rhein

Located on the Rhine River between Cologne and Dusseldorf, Monheim is a picturesque German city surrounded by countryside. Holiday Inn Express & Suites Monheim am Rhein is scheduled to open in November 2024 and will be IHG’s first hotel in the city. Enjoying a central location, Holiday Inn Express & Suites is part of a newly built mixed-use development, financed and built by the city of Monheim itself.

Commenting on this monumental agreement, (Mrs) Willemijn Geels, VP Development Europe at IHG Hotels & Resorts said, ‘We are delighted to announce this long-term partnership with our trusted partner tristar GmbH and bring such a strong collection of hotels to the DACH region. The recent return of travel has been strong in Northern Europe, and we look forward to providing new destinations for guests to discover, bringing our much-loved brands to new locations, and providing the essentials for business travel with these strategic signings. The new signings simply enhance our shared vision for IHG’s successful growth momentum.’

Jochen Weishaupt, Chief Development Officer, tristar GmbH commented, ‘These new openings and signings are testament to the strong relationship between tristar GmbH and IHG. By bringing recognised, much-loved brands to new locations, we can continue to provide hotels which travellers trust, and return to, time after time.

‘Our target of 60 signings by 2035 is ambitious, but we are inspired by the challenge, and supported in our goals by industry powerhouse IHG Hotels & Resorts.’