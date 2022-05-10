See the future before it happens at the Financial Times Future of the Car Summit 2022

The Financial Times Future of the Car summit is where visionary OEMs, industry shakers and challenger brands come together to examine the technology, consumer and business model trends forever changing the way cars are made and sold. Now in its 8th year, one of the most highly anticipated gatherings of carmakers and their technology partners in the global automotive events calendar returns in person in The Brewery London and virtually.

*We are very excited to announce that Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla is confirmed to do a 1-hour live interview at this year’s Future of the Car Summit.*

Join us for 4 days of hard-hitting interviews with on the topics carmakers around the world are most concerned with, including industry decarbonisation, turning the car into a source of income throughout its life; personalising the in-car experience; producing more and better electric vehicles for lower prices; mobility in the Metaverse; optimising battery life and, in an industry bedevilled by semiconductor and raw materials shortages, securing automotive supply chains.

Post COP26, we will also ask: what more can the industry do to ramp-up its decarbonization efforts to help keep the climate goal of 1.5°C alive?

In an era of information noise and overload, our world-class automotive journalists distil the content that counts, so that you don’t have to. Participate in riveting live conversations, find out what OEMs are doing today to succeed tomorrow, and join peer-to-peer roundtables to expand your knowledge and your network. This is a must-attend, strategy-focussed conference for anyone leading at the juncture of traditional automotive industry practice and technology-driven disruption.

Scaling Electric Vehicles

Pressure to hasten the transition from ICE to EV is intensifying. How are carmakers dealing with the problem of scaling-up production and sales to meet ambitious national targets and win the race-to-market?

Hitting Carbon Neutrality Targets

As the world’s governments return their attention this year to combating climate change, generating more CO2 standards along the way, what practical steps is the industry taking to meet its tough emissions-reduction targets on time?

Building the ‘Personal’ Car

Today’s consumers want a uniquely tailored experience when buying a car, and when driving one. What new strategies, digital technologies, and in-car services are carmakers deploying to put individual customers at the heart of what they do, from factory, to forecourt, to kerbside?

